Revolutionary Youth Action League leaders and Milagros DeMarquez, a 45-year-old migrant from Venezuela, are working together to plan a holiday party for migrants in the Chicago area from South and Central America, according to a ROYAL news release.

The party will be from 3 to 9 p.m. Dec. 22 at United Lutheran Church but is not open to the public. The “Felices Fiestas” event is intended to bring the comfort and traditions of home to families who are far away from theirs.

“This is one positive thing that we want to add,” DeMarquez said through a translator, according to the release. “So that the name of our country remains high.”

The guest list includes roughly 150 migrant families temporarily living in Oak Park, according to the release, as well as volunteers helping those individuals.

A DJ playing Venezuelan music, Venezuelan holiday food such as pan de jamon and children’s activities like face painting will bring the party to life.

Local businesses and donors are sponsoring the party. No admission fee is required.