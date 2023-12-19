A passenger in a Lyft hijacked a silver 2020 Toyota Corolla, Dec. 10. The Lyft driver, an Elmwood Park resident, arrived at the 2300 block of North 73rd Court in Elmwood Park for pickup of two passengers: the offender and a witness to the crime. The drop-off locations for the passengers were the 500 block of Madison Avenue and the 1900 block of South Hamlin Avenue in Chicago. The witness was dropped off at the first location when the offender became verbally aggressive with the driver and struck him on the head. The offender then got into the front passenger seat, unbuckled the driver’s door and pushed him out. The person then drove away eastbound on Madison Street. The Chicago Police Department located the vehicle on the 200 block of South Avers Avenue and returned it to the owner. No arrests were made.

Aggravated battery arrest

A man from Chicago was arrested Dec. 12 at West Suburban Medical Center for aggravated battery to a police officer. The man was discharged and refused to leave the medical center when police officers arrived and tried to detain him. The man grabbed the handle of an officer’s holstered handgun and kicked the officer in the groin. He was arrested and found to be in possession of individually wrapped bags containing suspected cocaine or crack. The man was also found to have two Cook County warrants, one for aggravated battery to a police officer and one for domestic battery. He was charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, attempt to disarm a police officer, possession of a controlled substance and two Cook County warrants. He was held for bond hearings.

Theft

Someone stole a Florida resident’s Rolex, worth an estimated $10,000, while he was seeking medical treatment at RUSH Oak Park Hospital on 520 S. Maple Ave. The watch is steel and gold with a white face. The theft occurred between the evening of Dec. 6 and the early hours of Dec. 7.

Motor vehicle theft

Someone broke into and stole an Oak Park resident’s 2014 black Dodge Durango between Dec. 8 and Dec. 9. The person broke into the driver’s side window to gain entry and stole the car on the 800 block of Lexington Street. The estimated loss was $15,000, but the vehicle was later recovered by the Riverdale Police Department. No arrests have been made.

Someone, by unknown means, stole an Elmhurst resident’s black 2016 Kia Sorento on Dec. 10 at the 1000 block of South Cuyler Avenue. The estimated loss is $30,000.

Someone, by unknown means, stole an Enterprise Rent-A-Car 2011 black Infiniti G25x at 114 S. Humphrey Ave. on Dec. 11. The estimated loss is $3,000.

Someone, by unknown means, stole an Oak Park resident’s blue 2018 Infiniti QX60 on Dec. 17 at the 1000 block of North Humphrey Avenue. The estimated loss is $32,000.

These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports dated Dec. 8-18 and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Luzane Draughon