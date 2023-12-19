Christmas Eve Celebration service with festive music and treats

Sunday, Dec. 24, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Unity of Oak Park

Join Unity of Oak Park for a festive Christmas Eve Celebration. Enjoy a service with music, treats, and a youth education program. The service runs from 10-11 a.m., followed by post-service treats, a visit from Frosty the Snowman, and holiday songs. Wear your favorite holiday sweater and join in celebrating the season. www.unityoakpark.org. 405 N. Euclid, Oak Park.

Riley and the Red Hots

Thursday, Dec. 21, 6:30 – 9 p.m., The Little Gem Cafe

Join Riley and the Red Hots on Thursday night as they will accompany your dinner and drinks at Encore by Little Gem in Oak Park. This event is open to the public. 187 N. Marion St., Oak Park

Friday Morning Walk

Friday, Dec. 22, 9 – 11 a.m., Oak Park Public Library

Join a one-hour walk through Oak Park. The walking group will meet at 9 a.m. outside the Oak Park Public Library. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

December 26th Day Off Cooking Camp

Friday, Dec. 26, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Schoolhouse Kitchen + Studio

Make meatloaf and mashed potato “cupcakes” for lunch and Wonka chocolate bark for dessert. Campers can make a golden ticket and be the lucky winner. Veggie options are available for lunch. This event is intended for children, age 5 to 11. 349 Ashland Ave., River Forest.

Countdown And Cabernet: A Toast To Bold Beginnings

Wednesday, Dec. 27, 7 – 10 p.m., Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant

Begin the night on a high note with a Bourbon-Based Cocktail, setting the tone for the bold predictions that lie ahead. Immerse yourself in a 3-course wine and dinner pairing featuring bold and robust flavors pairing perfectly with Cooper’s December Wine of the Month, Carne Rosso. Tickets: chwinery.com/wine-club/special-events. Guests must be aged 21+ to attend this event. 950 Lake St., Oak Park.

The Women’s Healing Circle

Saturday, Dec. 23, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Whole Life Wellness Club

Connect with like-minded women. You will explore mindfulness and gratitude techniques, delve into personal topics, and set growth intentions. The agenda includes a warm welcome, mindfulness practices for mental and physical health, journaling, and networking. Please bring your yoga mat and journal. Tickets are $10 at www.tinyurl.com/womenshealingcircle. 917 S. Oak Park Ave. #B, Oak Park.

Friday Morning Meditation Class in Oak Park

Friday, Dec. 22, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Kadampa Meditation Center Chicago in Oak Park

Heal yourself with wisdom in this meditation class. This class is held in person. Purchase tickets: www.meditateinchicago.org/calendar. 13 Harrison St., Oak Park.

Holiday movie at the library, Grades K-8

Friday, Dec. 22, 3-4:30 p.m., River Forest Public Library

Enjoy Christmas break with a winter-themed movie at the library. Light snacks will be provided. Children age 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult. 735 Lathrop Ave. River Forest.