As the weather began to change and the holiday season drew near, community members across Oak Park saw a big need for winter gear as migrant families continued to arrive in neighboring Chicago in hopes of seeking asylum.

Thanks to a collaborative effort, warm clothes and money for laundry were able to be provided to some.

The donations were brought about through a three-organization effort across Hatch Elementary PTO, the third grace Hatch Brownie Troop, and the Hatch Elementary Librarian, Nefret Stringham, said Erin Flanagan-Kopenec, vice president of communications for Hatch PTO.

The “Coats & Quarter Drive,” was just as the name described: a drive to collect warm adult clothing and quarters needed by the large influx of migrant families in the area. As part of the drive, a presentation was created to help explain the need for the items, as well as break down what items were needed.

The drive ran until Nov. 20 and was a success.

According to the presentation, there was a big need for adult size items including sweatshirts, sweatpants, boats, underwear and socks, sleeping bags, blankets, pillows, tents, winter boots, and self-inflating floor mats amongst other items. Quarters were also being collected to help with laundry.

Flanagan-Kopenec said she created an Amazon wish list with items volunteers at the 15th District Chicago Police Station, in the Austin neighborhood, said were needed and migrants expressed they were needed.

The Brownie Troop made signs to hang around Hatch Elementary and the drive was promoted through social media.

“Each week I had the girls help me collect the quarters from each classroom,” Flanagan-Kopenec said. “The parents would say how excited they were, looking all around the house and bringing in a ton of quarters.”

Flanagan-Kopenec said they raised more than $1,200 in quarters.

“I believe each family gets $10 in quarters to do laundry,” she said. “So we were packing them up in $10 rolls.”

Additionally, they were able to donate three car loads of clothing, which were donated to St. Christopher and St. Catherine-St. Lucy.

“It is incredible,” Flanagan-Kopenec said. “The number of them we have and seeing the community come together to help them has been so incredible.”

Seeing the kindness and support also gave Flanagan-Kopenec, who said sometimes the holidays are tough for people including herself, a warm sense of the holiday spirit during this season of giving.

“To be able to help people who have nothing and have risked everything to come here is everything, it is heartwarming,” Flanagan-Kopenec said. “I wish we could do more.”

While the drive is done, Flanagan-Kopenec said they will continue to keep an eye out for additional ways to help.

“If there is a need that pops up, I’d love for the Hatch community to help,” she said.