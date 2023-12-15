Oberweis Ice Cream and Dairy Store in Oak Park will close Sunday.

The location at 124 N. Oak Park Ave. had been expected to close in 2018, but had persevered for a few more years.

“We would like to thank each of you for your loyalty over the years,” the owners said in a new release. “It has been our pleasure to serve you with the best tasting ice cream in the world.”

The first Oberweis location was opened in 1951 in Aurora, Illinois. The closest Oberweis locations to Oak Park are in Elmhurst and Western Springs. Those interested can also have Oberweis groceries delivered to their home through the Oberweis Home Delivery system.

Oberweis lovers can purchase milk in reusable glass bottles, ice cream and dairy products. The system also offers consumers the opportunities to buy breakfast food, snacks, meat and other beverages such as lemonades and teas.