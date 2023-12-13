The migrant services provided at St. Catherine-St. Lucy Church will be moving to St. Edmund School building at 200 South Oak Park Ave.

The last day for services at St. Catherine-St. Lucy’s will be Dec. 19, but the first day at St. Edmund’s will not be until Jan. 4. Those who want to help during the move can sign up online.

The move is to acclimate roughly 500 migrants by providing larger dedicated spaces, according to a Facebook announcement. The services will include distributing winter clothing but will no longer include showers.

“The need for showers has significantly decreased recently,” the post said.

The post also called for additional volunteers to process donated winter clothes on Dec. 11 or Dec. 18 and for volunteers, especially Spanish-speakers, during the last days at St. Catherine-St. Lucy’s. Those interested can email immigrantministry@gmail.com.