For many the memory of Nonna’s cooking is just that. … a memory. Five years ago, Donny G’s opened in Elmwood Park at 7308 W. North Ave. to bring back those flavors and special family dinners of yore.

Manager George Diamond says, “You hear the older people say, ‘George, oh my God, this is like my grandmother’s recipe.’ It feels good to hear that from them.” Diamond is quick to pass along those compliments to the cooks who keep the traditions alive.

The menu runs the gamut: starters cold and hot – baked artichoke hearts are a fan favorite. Entrees range from traditional favorites, steaks, chops, to chicken dishes (the chicken Vesuvio gets mentioned over and over in diner’s online reviews) and a variety of seafood. Seafood can be prepared several ways: grilled, with lemon butter, Sicilian-style, or on a bed of spinach.

Eggplant Parmesan | Risé Sanders-Weir

Filet Mignon Kabob | Risé Sanders-Weir

Colorado Lamb ala Forno | Risé Sanders-Weir

Avocado salad | Risé Sanders-Weir

Dinner salad | Risé Sanders Weir

The specials lean into fresh fish and veggie offerings, responding to the tastes and trends that have brought Mediterranean cooking into acclaim in the 21st Century. Often on the menu is whole sea bass.

Diamond says, “We do weekly specials. Different styles of fish, like a salmon, like white fish, like a frutti di mare with the lobster. Whatever the chefs think is most fresh.”

Pasta is fresh too and local. In fact, Donny G’s makes a point to source as many of its ingredients as locally as possible. “We’ll buy from down the street always because people support me. And I support the local business,” says Diamond.

Gelato dessert | Risé Sanders Weir

Their gelato comes from a local provider. Chocolate, vanilla, macchiato, salted caramel are all regulars on a rotating selection of about 10 gelatos. Other desserts, like time-honored tiramisu are house made.

Sandwiches are popular at both lunch and dinner. The ribeye steak sandwich is a stand-out.

Steak sandwich | Risé Sanders-Weir

Warm bread starts every meal. There’s a bottle of olive oil on each table, but the special sauce that comes with the bread is a Donny G’s exclusive. Diamond reveals that the recipe, includes olive oil, garlic, rosemary, parmesan cheese, but then he adds, “I’m not going to give the whole recipe. It’s special stuff. They call it secret sauce for a reason.”

Wines are also an important component to the meal experience at Donny G’s. There is a mix of California, Italian, Spanish, and French wines. There are even a few from New Zealand. Customers who have a favorite variety that they recall from a trip to, say to Greece, can request them at the restaurant and George and his team are happy to oblige. A full bar offers a range of cocktails and other drinks. A martini is never the wrong opening for a classic Italian meal.

Martinis | Risé Sanders Weir

Large groups are welcome. The restaurant can accommodate parties up to 120 people. Weekend nights the dance floor starts jumping. Several Friday nights each month feature DJs and every Saturday local professional singers croon Italian favorites and hits from the past century. Reservations are suggested anytime there is a show. One Sunday morning a month hosts a treat: Donny G’s Bubbly, Brunch and Dance Party.

Take-out and catering are both an important part of Donny G’s service to their customers, especially during the holidays. Diamond says a big day for them is Christmas Eve. In addition to all the folks dining in, “The trays are lined up all day long. From there to here with people picking up.”

If you place your order in time, this year it can be like Nonna is in the kitchen again, courtesy of Donny G’s.

The details • donnygs.com • donnygs.com/entertainment

– Live music schedule 7308 W. North Ave., Elmwood Park Hours:

Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday-Thursday: 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday: 11:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday: 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Donny G’s, 7308 W. North Ave., Elmwood Park at | Risé Sanders-Weir