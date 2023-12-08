While the Oak Park and River Forest High School boys’ soccer team’s sterling season came to an unexpected early end with a loss via penalty kicks to Niles Notre Dame in the IHSA Class 3A regional final, the Huskies were honored at the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association awards ceremony on Dec. 2.

Senior Easton Bogard was named the IHSSCA Player of the Year, the first-ever OPRF player to receive this honor. He also merited All-American status from United Soccer Coaches.

This fall, Bogard set a new Huskies’ single-season record for goals with 33. In addition, Bogard, an Indiana University recruit, now owns OPRF’s career records in goals (91) and assists (45).

OPRF head coach Jason Fried was named IHSSCA Coach of the Year. He guided OPRF to a 21-1-2 record this season, in the process establishing a new school record for single- winning percentage. The Huskies allowed only 11 goals and posted 16 clean sheets (shutouts) this fall.

With Bogard having been on the varsity the past four seasons, OPRF compiled a record of 61-14-3 in that span. Overall in his Huskies’ tenure, Fried has a record of 120-34-10.