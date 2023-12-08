Oak Park’s Arts District is introducing its first “Art & Wine Walk” to celebrate local artists’ work and enjoy fine wines.

The event will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 16 at the Oak Park Arts District. The price to participate is $40 and includes wine tastings, small food offerings, discounts for Arts District shops and restaurants as well as merchandise, including a wine glass, tote bag and a wine bottle from Anfora Wine Merchants.

“This unique event promises an enchanting evening where art enthusiasts, wine aficionados, and the local community converge for an unforgettable experience,” a press release stated.

A few featured artists at the event include Dima Ali from Dima Jewelry Atelier + Boutique, architect Tom Bassett-Dilley, mosaic art therapist Maddie Gerig Shelly, Annette Zwierzchowski Donlin, as well as Val’s Halla Records, Purple Sun Arts LLC and Dancing Krow Studio.

Check-in will be at Laura Maychruk Real Estate at 911 S Lombard Ave, according to the Arts District. Ticket-holders must be at least 21 years old and ID’s will be checked. Tickets are limited but can be purchased online.

The tastings will take place at businesses on the route, which is subject to change. Anyone who appears intoxicated will not be served.