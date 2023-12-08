Oak Park’s village board of trustees approved an agreement with TERRA Engineering, Ltd. and subconsultants to complete the design for the Oak Park Avenue Streetscape and Utility Projects for $998,577.

After debating the durability and cost of materials for the project, the village board also directed designers to use some high-level funding, including bluestone sidewalks, brick paver streets, and the less expensive colored concrete crosswalks, putting the estimated cost for the project at just under $14.5 million. The design is intended to be completed by fall 2024 with work beginning by winter 2024 or spring 2025.

The design work, originally estimated at $750,000, will include outreach to the community about the project.

During the Oct. 23 meeting, the village board expressed concerns about the cost of the project. The crosswalks were proposed at that meeting to be brick paver material instead of concrete. The board’s decision to direct designers to use concrete is a change that represents about $50,000 saved, Chief Communications Officer Dan Yopchick said in an email.

In a money-saving attempt at the Dec. 4 meeting, the roadway material was proposed to be partially asphalt rather than entirely brick. However, after debating the materials, the board decided to stick with brick paver streets as a long-term investment in the community’s infrastructure.

“We wanted to stay true to the historic character of that block,” Village engineer Bill McKenna said.

Trustee Cory Wesley said he would prefer the previous design, putting the project at roughly $14.5 million rather than implementing the proposed changes at the Dec. 4 meeting and saving roughly $1.6 million. While he said he’s concerned about the cost, he believes the investment is worth long-term improvements and avoiding the potential additional expense of the board changing its mind later on.

“I want this to be future proof,” Wesley said. “If we’re going to do this, I want it to be the best it can.”

Straw agreed with Wesley, preferring the more expensive design in exchange for a long-term investment in making the business district a walkable environment. Village president Vicki Scaman said now is the time for the board to change its mind if it decides to.

“The better you build up your village, the more people are interested in coming to your village,” Wesley said.

Trustee Lucia Robinson said continuity in sidewalk material will be the best return on investment, as pedestrians are more likely to notice that change than drivers noticing a different street material. She said she would rather entertain other cost-saving ideas before going back to the original proposal.

Trustee Ravi Parakkat asked if it would be possible to adjust the design to incorporate more brick later on. While it is possible to change the design again, McKenna said he would prefer to not have any wasted effort.

“In general, the statistics show that a brick paver street is going to help to slow traffic by a few miles per hour as compared to an asphalt roadway,” McKenna said. “We don’t tend to see a lot of high speeds through this part of Oak Park Avenue in general though. It is relatively congested.”

The Disability Access Commission has expressed concern about the number of accessible parking spaces between North Boulevard and Lake Street, trustee Brian Straw said.

“[We should be] continuing to consult with the Disability Access Commission, making sure we’re going a little above and beyond what is necessarily required to make sure that we have got good access for our neighbors and residents who need those accessible spots,” Straw said.

The project can include additional accessible parking spots, McKenna said, as the current design is only conceptual.

The streetscape project also supports goals laid out in Climate Ready Oak Park, including an emphasis on pedestrian safety, bike parking, electric vehicle charging stations and more.

After giving final direction on materials for the project, the board approved the cost for TERRA Engineering, Ltd. to complete the design. Scaman said the board could look for additional funding to cover the extra cost of higher-end materials, and Robinson suggested unallocated American Rescue Plan Act funds as a potential source.