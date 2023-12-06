Played pickleball? If so, you’re in with the cool crowd. If not, it may just be a matter of time.

Pickleball, the fastest-growing sport for the past three years, is surging in demand in Oak Park, and has been steadily increasing in popularity for the past 10 years, experts said.

Courts can be found in village parks and a new one could be coming next year.

“It’s a great way for anyone to stay active,” said Maureen McCarthy, superintendent of recreation at the park district of Oak Park. “I don’t see it slowing down.”

The sport with the funny name was invented in 1965 by Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum, according to USA Pickleball. One summer, Pritchard and Bell invented the game for their bored families with the sports equipment they had laying around. The rules came later with the help of McCallum.

Brandon Mackie, co-founder of Pickleheads, a dedicated website for players, worked with his co-founders to create a platform to help pickleball players find courts, look for games and chat with other players. Interest for the sport in Oak Park on Pickleheads has grown quite a bit in the last year, he said.

“You can think about pickleball as a mix between ping pong, tennis and badminton,” he said.

While the gameplay is similar to tennis, the equipment and scoring is different, Mackie explained. Pickleball is typically played in doubles and in normal games the winner has to reach 11 points and be up by 2 points. The court and net are slightly smaller than a tennis court and players use a paddle and a ball.

“There is less raw athleticism than tennis, you’re not running around the court, and that helps the sport appeal to a broader age demographic,” Mackie said. “But there’s also a lot more strategy.”

It can be challenging to find court space, Mackie said, but it’s a rewarding sport where anyone, competitive or not, can have fun. Pickleball courts can be set up anywhere, he said, adding to the appeal for all demographics.

Oak Park’s McCarthy said she’s seen all ages play pickleball and interest locally grow steadily.

Where to play

The park district lists Euclid Square, Maple Park, Rehm Park, Taylor Park and Barrie Park as locations where pickleball courts are available. Longfellow Park may soon be renovated to include pickleball courts, McCarthy said. More classes and pickleball leagues will likely be available in the spring at the Community Recreation Center, she said.

Laurie Berggren, fitness director of The Tennis and Fitness Centre of Oak Park & River Forest, said lessons, league play and open play is available for pickleball at the TFC.

“What’s really great about the pickleball community is the number one thing is fun,” Laurie said. “They are causal, they’re laidback, they’re very accepting. They want to encourage people to play.”

“Learn to play” level 1 at TFC introduces players to basic shots and technical aspects of the game, Laurie said, while level 2 teaches the tactical side of pickleball and allows players to gain experience. “Skills & Drills” classes are for advanced beginners or intermediate players. Certified pickleball pros also offer group and private classes through the TFC. It’s important for pickleball players to understand what level they’re at, warm up properly and have the proper equipment, including court shoes, Laurie said.

“I’ve never seen somebody not be able to pick up the game and have fun,” Steve Berggren, general manager of the TFC, said

Pickleball leagues, which track standings and are slightly more competitive, at the TFC are typically nine weeks long and meet weekly. The tournaments usually have seasonally festive prizes and goodie bags, Laurie said, and are more for fun. While pickleball is available year-round at the TFC, people tend to play outside more in warmer weather, Laurie said.

“The Oak Park area is a hub with a lot of strong players,” Laurie said.

Laurie and her husband, Steve, said one of their goals is to have pickleball appeal to adults with varying intellectual and physical needs. They’d like to partner with Special Olympics someday, she said.

“It [pickleball] is catching on like wildfire, we can’t offer enough,” Laurie said. “People want more, they are begging for more.”