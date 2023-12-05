Stephen Barry Rubin, 88, formerly of Oak Park, died from COVID and pneumonia at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada, on Nov. 26, 2023. Born on March 26, 1935, to Sidney Rubin and Hannah Michelson Rubin at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago, he moved with his parents to Highland Park, where he attended Braeside Elementary School through eighth grade. He attended Highland Park High School where he was valedictorian of his class, then attended Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania, where he graduated summa cum laude. He loved and supported the college throughout his life. He graduated from Harvard Law School as a member of the “Distinguished Class of 1960.” He lived in Oak Park from 1986 to 2012.

After a long career in labor law in Chicago, working for the National Labor Relations Board and the law firm Asher, Gittler & D’Alba, he retired but became an arbitrator in a variety of legal cases in the United States until he was in his 80s.

He was a man of many interests: law, politics, classical music, jazz, theater, his life-long love of the Chicago Bears, Blackhawks and Cubs. He loved books, good writing, and helping people in need. He loved and was proud of Judaism, its long history, ethics, strengths and celebrations. Above all, he loved, believed in, and fought for justice.

Stephen is survived by his children, Sarah Rubin, Loren Rubin, and their mother, Arlene Cohn Rubin, his daughters-in-law, Patty Rubin (nee Kunz) and Barb Schmidt, and his grandson, Maxwell Rubin. He is also survived by his wife, Diane Stark, his stepson and family, Ryan and Natalia Stark, and their children, Desmond and Djuna.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to HIAS, act.hias.org, or the justice/peace charity of your choice.