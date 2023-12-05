A person carjacked a vehicle in Chicago and traveled to Oak Park between Chicago Avenue and North Taylor Avenue.

The person, who had a firearm, then robbed a Maywood resident at around 7:40 a.m. Dec. 4 at the 100 block of Chicago Avenue. The victim was in his car when the offender pointed a gun at him. The person took money and a cell phone from the victim, and the estimated loss is $112.

The person then robbed an Oak Park resident at around 7:42 a.m. Dec. 4 at the 500 block of North Taylor Avenue. After the person displayed a gun, he took the victim’s jacket, a backpack with a Chromebook, an iPhone 11, an ID and money. The estimated loss was $802.

Both victims refused medical attention. As Oak Park police officers arrived, the offender was leaving and his vehicle collided with theirs. No injuries were reported.

The stolen vehicle later crashed in Chicago and the offender was taken into custody.

The area at 100 Chicago Ave. has been a site for crime in the past, according to the Village of Oak Park website. During the summer of 2022, two Chicago residents were charged with first-degree murder after a shooting located at that same gas station.

Arrests

A man from Missouri was arrested for criminal trespass to an Oak Park resident’s vehicle on Nov. 27.

A man from Chicago was arrested and charged with criminal trespass to a Chicago resident’s car and for not having a valid driver’s license Nov. 28.

A woman from Oak Park was arrested for criminal trespass to real property, battery and resisting a peace officer Nov. 29.

Three juveniles from Chicago were arrested for an attempted aggravated robbery against an Oak Park resident. The arrest took place Nov. 29.

A man from Chicago was arrested for retail theft Dec. 4 at the CVS on 345 Madison St.

A man from Kankakee, Illinois, was arrested Dec. 4 in Oak Park as the result of an active Chicago Police Department warrant for violating an order of protection.

Catalytic converter theft

Someone stole the catalytic converter from an Oak Park resident’s 2014 Volkswagen Jetta. The theft took place between the evening of Nov. 26 and the morning of Nov. 27. The estimated loss is $1,000.

Someone stole the catalytic converter from an Oak Park resident’s 2008 Toyota Prius between Nov. 24 and Nov. 27. The estimated loss is $3,800.

Someone used a cutting tool to steal the catalytic converter from an Oak Park resident’s 2012 Toyota Prius between the evening of Dec. 1 and morning of Dec 2. The estimated loss is $3,100.

Robbery

An offender placed an order at Dunkin Donuts at 6820 Roosevelt Road and then gave the employee a note demanding money. The employee removed the money, estimated at $200, from the register and placed it on the counter where the offender took it and left.

Burglary

Someone got into an Oak Park resident’s 2003 Honda Civic and ransacked the interior, but no loss was reported. A car door was unlocked, which may have been how the person gained entry.

Someone got into an Oak Park resident’s garage on Nov. 26 through an unlocked side service door and stole a black Haro Flightline bicycle. The estimated loss is $600.

Through an unlocked window, someone entered an Oak Park residence and stole a jar containing roughly $200 Nov. 28.

Motor vehicle theft

Someone broke a window, entered and stole an Oak Park resident’s gray 2018 Infiniti Q50 vehicle. The theft took place between the evening of Nov. 26 and the morning of Nov. 27. The estimated loss is $25,000.

These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports dated Nov. 28 through Dec. 5 and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Luzane Draughon