Buddy Hobbs, also known as Buddy the Elf from the movie “Elf” once said, “the best way to spread Christmas cheer is to sing loud for all to hear.”

The holiday spirit is revealed in that famous line.

Still, a 2018 study conducted by Perrigo found that 88% of Americans reported that they felt stressed while celebrating the holidays. The American Psychological Association also showed that some of the most commonly felt negative emotions during the holidays include fatigue, stress, irritability, and sadness.

But it’s the holidays! How can you be in the spirit if you are stressed?

We talked to experts about their tips for staying cool under pressure and came up with 10 tips to help you feel festive, productive and chill.

1. Create a game plan

A game plan ensures organization. Who is bringing what? Who is making the main dish? What activities will the guests participate in? Creating a form of communication before the event will ensure all of these questions are answered.

2. Choose your mood

This tip is for the night before or the morning of the event. You need to set yourself in the right mood in order to be stress-free while preparing to host. Setting up the mood can be a certain playlist you put on while preparing or a certain beverage to get you in the spirit.

3. Keep your guests entertained

Depending on who the audience you are catering to, ensure that everyone is entertained. If there are children make sure you have activities for them. Setting out board games or planning games will allow for the guests to enjoy themselves.

4. Decorate

Make sure the party has a theme—it does not have to be Martha Stewart level of design or decor. This might be a straightforward Christmas tree or strand of lights. Leaves or a cornucopia might be used as fall décor for a Thanksgiving feast.

5. Don’t sweat the small stuff

If something did not go your way, don’t worry about it. You could worry excessively about unimportant matters and expend a lot of time and energy.

6. Keep in mind that you deserve the celebration as much as the guests do

You may be the host, however you are still part of the celebration. While hosting, remember to have fun. Engage in the conversation and the games that are going on.

7. Pay attention to the little details

Being detail-oriented is key here. This can mean making sure the restrooms are stocked with toilet paper. This can also mean paying attention to what your guests are into. Another way to pay attention to the little details is to make sure guests know where to put their coats. These little details will help your guests feel more at home.

8. Never hesitate to ask for help

If you need to bring out the main course of food, never hesitate to ask for help or if you need help with setting up. The holidays are a time for being with family and friends.

9. Set house rules

You are in complete control of the house because you are the event host. Inform the visitors if there is a bedroom that you would like they stay out of. Although a host is accommodating, their home is ultimately where they reside. Make sure your guests are

aware of this deference and restraint.

10. Cherish the celebration

Hosting a party with your friends and family is a blessing. Be sure to be in the moment and part of the celebration.

Tis the season to be chasing relaxation, one breath at a time.