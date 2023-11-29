The Pleasant Home Foundation, reformatted as the George W. Maher Society, will cease operations out of Pleasant Home, a national landmark in Oak Park, on Dec. 31.

“It’s been decided by PHF leadership and the Board of Directors that the Foundation will live on as The George W. Maher Society, an effort started by the Foundation in 2022,” the foundation wrote in an email to supporters Wednesday.

The foundation, which was created in 1990, spent 33 years restoring Pleasant Home as a museum, providing tours, offering community events, showcasing cultural performances and more. The foundation was renamed to honor Pleasant Home’s architect, George W. Maher, an influential contributor to the Prairie School movement and to American Arts and Crafts design.

In the email, the foundation wrote: “After 33 years of dedication to the preservation and restoration of Pleasant Home, hundreds of educational, cultural, artistic and community-focused events, and providing tours for guests from around the world, it’s with great sadness we announce that as of December 31, 2023, the Foundation will no longer operate out of Pleasant Home. Our last date for tours will be Thursday, November 30 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.”

The Park District of Oak Park, however, will continue partnering with docent-led tours of the property.

“The leadership and volunteers of the docent program are very eager to partner with the Park District of Oak Park to preserve and continue this invaluable service to our community and visitors,” said Ann Marie Buczek, the park district’s communications manager.

Pleasant Home is owned and operated by the Park District of Oak Park. It is considered one of the earliest examples of Prairie School Architecture, according to the foundation’s website. The 30-room house was designed in 1897 and showcases architecture that also includes woodcarvings and art glass windows.

In 1996, the Village of Oak Park named Pleasant Home one of the first Oak Park local landmarks, according to the website.

In April, the relationship between the park district and the foundation grew strained over a floor renovation project at the house. It is not yet clear whether the dispute played a role in this development.

Correction 11/29 5:55 p.m.: Because of incorrect information provided to the Journal, the story misstated the nature of the tours. It has been updated to reflect that the foundation will no longer be offering tours, but the Park District of Oak Park will.