Natalie R. Jenne, 89, died on Nov. 21, 2023. Born on April 24, 1934 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the daughter of Rev. Edward A. and Hilda Jenne, she attended Milwaukee Lutheran High School, and then Valparaiso University, where she earned a B.A. in music as a piano major and a master’s degree in music from Stanford University in 1957, again as a pianist. She joined the faculty of Concordia (then Teachers College) in 1960, then returned to Stanford in the mid-1960s for a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in 1967 in performance practice of early music (harpsichord).

She performed over the years at various universities, community orchestras, and churches, including the Symphony of Oak Park & River Forest, and the Bach Vespers Cantata series. While a brilliant performer, she was also a keen researcher, earning post-doctoral grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the American Council of Learned Societies, and the American Philosophical Society. Her research interests were in the areas of rhythm and articulation, particularly in the music of Johann Sebastian Bach. This led to the publication of a book, co-authored with Meredith Little, Dance and the Music of J.S. Bach from Indiana University Press in 1991. The book received such good reviews that Natalie and Meredith published an expanded version in 2001, also from IU Press.

An inspiring teacher and exciting lecturer, Natalie taught piano, harpsichord, music history and music appreciation at Concordia University Chicago from 1960 to 1999. In retirement, she continued her scholarly and performing interests. In addition to her musical pursuits, she was an avid reader, a lover of art, and a devoted pet owner, a faithful member of her congregation, and a follower of her Lord.

In 2015, she moved to Park Place of Elmhurst, where she presented a number of mini-recitals on the harpsichord for the residents.

Natalie was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Hilda, and her brother Milton. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Louise Jenne.