The first annual ‘Frosty Affair,’ an Oak Park-River Forest holiday market will take place from 3 to 9 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Arts Center. The market will feature diverse shopping opportunities by local businesses from both villages.

“This festive occasion is designed to create lasting memories and support the vibrant spirit of Oak Park-River Forest,” officials said in a news release.

The market will include a gift-wrapping station, as well as childcare services.

“The Frosty Affair is more than just shopping; it’s an experience,” Executive Director Darien Marion-Burton said in a news release. “We want to create an atmosphere where the community can come together, celebrate and support our local businesses.”

VIP pre-shop will be available from 3 to 4 p.m. for $25 where attendees can enjoy complimentary champagne and early shopping. Local food vendors will also provide refreshments throughout the evening.

Admission to the event is free, but a $5 contribution is encouraged, according to the Oak Park-River Forest Chamber of Commerce.