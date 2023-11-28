St. Catherine of Siena-St. Lucy and St. Giles Parish Art and Gift Fair

Saturday, Dec. 2, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Giles Church McDonough Hall

Come see our 25 talented vendors from the Chicagoland area. This is a great opportunity to buy handcrafted gifts for the holiday. 10% of proceeds will go to Project Harambee, which helps families in Africa affected by the HIV virus. 1101 Columbian, Oak Park.

Musical Performance by Noteworthy

Wednesday, Nov. 29, 6:30-7:15 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

Special evening musical concert from Noteworthy, the award-winning Oak Park and River Forest High School show choir. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Healing Through the Holidays

Sunday, Dec. 3, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

The holiday season can be hard for many of us. These sessions will help ease any grief you might have. Come to any or all of the sessions below. Special wellness gift bags will be given out while supplies last. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

12:30-1 p.m.: Check-in Circle

1-2 p.m.: Inner Peace Art Workshop

2-2:30 p.m.: Break with Refreshments

2:30-3:30 p.m.: Sound Bath With Reiki

Healing Energy

DJ Workshop

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 6-7:30 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

The DJ collective Walking & Falling for an instructional workshop on DJ equipment and techniques, including hands-on demonstrations of mixing records with vinyl turntables and CDJs. All skill levels are welcome and encouraged to attend. Registration now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Classroom Kitchen: Feliz Navidad Fiesta Mexican Holiday Cuisine

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 6:30-8 p.m., virtually through Oak Park Public Library

Kristyn Slick of Classroom Kitchen hosts an interactive winter-themed virtual cooking series. For this installment, she will focus on Mexican cuisine. Register now at oppl.org/calendar.

Meet The New Editor

Erika Hobbs

Thursday, Nov. 30, 3:30-4:40 p.m. (can go until 5), Oak Park Public Library, Veterans Room

Erika Hobbs, editor of Growing Community Media, will meet with the community readership. Feel free to share news tips, ask questions, or just say hello. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Animal Care League’s 38th Annual Holiday Bazaar

Friday, Dec. 1, 3-9 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Berwyn VFW

This special bazaar bonanza features holiday shopping, baked goods, raffle prizes, plus a special cameo appearance from one Santa Claus. 1529 S. Harlem Ave., Berwyn.

Surviving the Holidays With Lori Gottlieb

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 7-8 p.m., virtually through Illinois Libraries Present

Lori Gottlieb, New York Times bestselling author of Maybe You Should Talk to Someone and co-host of the Dear Therapists podcast, hosts a conversation about mental health in anticipation of the winter holiday season. Gottlieb will share tools to help in everyday life and especially as you prepare for the holidays. This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries—including Oak Park Public Library—offering premier events. Register now at bit.ly/ILP_LoriGottlieb.

Home For The Holidays

Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Frank Lloyd Wright Home & Studio

This is a special free tour of author Frank Lloyd Wright’s home, which will be adorned with special Christmas decorations in keeping with the Wright family tradition. Register at //flwright.org/homefortheholidays. 951 Chicago Ave., Oak Park.

Learning To See

Monday, Dec. 4, 1:15-2:15 p.m., Nineteenth Century Charitable Association

Author Howard Axelrod will be in conversation with Amy Danzer about how digital technology shapes our perceptions. 178 Forest Ave., Oak Park.