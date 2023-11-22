The Oak Park and River Forest Infant Welfare Society is bringing back its Holiday Housewalk and Market in person for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic forced the annual event on-line for two years.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the event, which is the largest fundraiser for the IWS’s Children’s Clinic. Now open at its new location at 28 Madison Street in Oak Park, the Children’s Clinic provides medical, dental and behavioral health services to thousands of children from more than 50 neighboring communities.

“I’m so excited that we’re back in person this year,” IWS volunteer Jennifer Goodsmith said.

She emphasized the importance of the Children’s Clinic to children in need, calling it a medical home for many.

“This is a great opportunity for people to get acquainted with our new space,” she said, adding, “The Children’s Clinic not only offers dental care, which is hard to find, but it also offers behavioral services, which we’re seeing increased demand for.”

Typically, the Holiday Housewalk features five homes, but in honor of the event’s 25th anniversary, this year’s walk will include six homes in Oak Park and River Forest, all beautifully decorated for the holidays.

Housewalk chair Lori Parks said the houses are a fun way to get holiday inspiration.

Photo by Garry Grasinski

“The six houses are all different sizes and range from very traditional to contemporary. There’s a variety of sizes and styles. It’s fun to gather stuff from different styles in your own home,” she said.

In Oak Park, four homes will be decked out for the holidays. Celebration Gatherings will feature innovative lighting and plenty of fragrant greens used as décor, and the fully decorated garden is a highlight of the house. Collected Christmas will showcase the homeowners’ unique collections from pottery inspired by visits to colonial Williamsburg to artistic treasures. London Christmas Carol features elements of Downtown Abbey style in a home with a stunning library and kitchen. Vintage and Organic is an English Arts & Crafts style home designed by E.E. Roberts and decorated with a silver bells collection.

In River Forest, Sparkle & Joy is a newly built home decked out with family treasures in a contemporary setting. Inspiration Abounds is the home of an interior designer whose recently remodeled kitchen is home to a family-favorite Advent calendar.

Photo by Garry Grasinski

Ann Anderson is a long-time IWS volunteer and one of the homeowners opening her house to the fundraiser this year. Her family has been in the home for more than three decades, and their lively Christmas tradition includes a lot of music with everyone singing and playing their instruments. Whether offering a Swedish-themed Christmas Eve dinner in honor of her husband’s heritage or a formal Christmas dinner after church, Anderson said, “We love to pull out all the stops. It’s really a treasured tradition.”

Parks said that people like Anderson are a big part of the draw for participating in the IWS. When Parks moved to the area to be nearer to her daughter’s family, she found the IWS made the Oak Park and River Forest communities feel like home.

Photo by Garry Grasinski

Photo by Garry Grasinski

Photo by Garry Grasinski

“I’ve met so many new people from people in the community, to the homeowners who open their houses to us, to the vendors who come to our market,” she said.

For her and for the many who will join the IWS on Dec. 1 and 2, the IWS Holiday Housewalk and Market is the perfect way to kick off the holidays.

“It’s the beginning of the season, so it gives you time to copy ideas and traditions and bring them into your own home,” Parks said.

Rowena Abrahamson, marketing chair for the IWS, is looking forward to showing off the new Children’s Clinic. She said, “We will have 20 vendors offering unique holiday hostess gifts, stocking stuffers, holiday treats and decorations. Hot chocolate and more will be available for purchase to enjoy while shopping. We are also happy to announce that CarefulPeach Boutique, Geppeto’s Toy Box, Tulipia Floral Design and Nonprofit Legal Services, LLC have designed and decorated beautifully themed tabletop trees to be raffled. We appreciate the support of our community businesses.”

Before You Go Tickets can be purchased online at: https://www.oprfiws.org/buy-tickets Tickets for the walk cost $70, and a $250 fast pass option allows participants to skip the line at each house they visit. The first 50 visitors to each a house each night will receive a departing gift. Ticket and program pick-up and the market will take place at the IWS Children’s Clinic at 28 Madison Street in Oak Park. The houses will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday Dec. 1, and from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 2. The market is open Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 2, a special pop-up will take place at the market called Miracle on Madison. For $25, shoppers will receive hot chocolate in a take home “believe” mug, selfies with Santa and a special gift-wrapping demonstration.