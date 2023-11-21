Passport to Cooking – Mini Quiche

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 4 – 5:30 p.m., Schoolhouse Kitchen + Studio

Young chefs, age 5-11, will learn the basics of cooking in this fun, creative class designed to encourage and engage kids while teaching skills that inspire a lifetime of joy in the kitchen. All classes are vegetarian and nut-free. Register: https://tinyurl.com/PassporttoBaking.

349 Ashland Ave., River Forest.

Intro to Gender-Affirming Care

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 7-8:15 p.m., virtually through Oak Park Public Library

Nikk Cochran will discuss the role of mental health in gender-affirming care, including hormone therapy, surgeries, and the challenges that transgender individuals face in accessing them. Register now at oppl.org/calendar.

Musical Performance by Noteworthy

Wednesday, Nov. 29, 6:30-7:15 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

The Oak Park and River Forest High School hosts an evening musical concert from their show choir, Noteworthy. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Three Stories & Seven Lessons About Imagination, Community & Joy With Jason Patera

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Alcuin Montessori – Roosevelt Campus

Jason Patera describes what a teen’s film can teach about achievement. For more information, contact Alex Valera at avalera@alcuin.org. 6942 W. Roosevelt Road, Oak Park.

Author Judith Valente Discusses Thomas Merton

Sunday, Nov. 26, 2 p.m., Euclid United Methodist Church

Thomas Merton was a monk, writer, theologian and activist who write 50 books, mostly on social justice. Judith Valente spoke with seven monks at the Abbey of Gethsemani who lived there during Merton’s time, and her talk will be based on those conversations. 405 S. Euclid Ave., Oak Park.

Crafternoon, Grades K-4

Monday, Nov. 27, 4-4:45 p.m., River Forest Public Library

Join us for our monthly crafting program for kids. Advanced registration is required. For grades K-4. riverforestlibrary.librarymarket.com/events/month. 735 Lathrop Ave., River Forest.

Jon Dee Graham

Saturday, Nov. 25, 7 p.m., FitzGerald’s

This is a rare small club appearance by this veteran singer-songwriter, who will be appearing in the club’s sidebar. $20. $25 day of show, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.

Monday Enrichment Program: Graffiti as an Art Form

Monday, Nov. 27, 1:15 – 2:30 p.m., Nineteenth Century Charitable Association

In-person and virtual, Dulce Maria Diaz will take us on a journey through Chicago style-writing graffiti art history, introducing us to the pioneers of the movement. She will explain why this art form has served as a healing tool in ways that no other form has been able. Registration required, visit https://ncca.memberclicks.net. 178 Forest Ave., Oak Park.