Oak Park and River Forest High School Director of Campus Safety Cindy Guerra is resigning after less than five months in the position.

Her resignation is effective Nov. 27. Guerra, a retired Chicago Police officer, was hired by OPRF in July.

Guerra did not immediately return a phone call from the Wednesday Journal seeking comment about why she resigned. OPRF Executive Director of Communications Karin Sullivan declined to comment about Guerra’s resignation.

“That’s her story to tell,” Sullivan said.

Guerra appeared to be getting positive reviews for her job performance at OPRF. In October, OPRF assistant superintendent and principal Lynda Parker told the school board that the school climate and safety had improved this year at OPRF. The school has hired more security guards this year.

There had not been a fight at the school until one month into the school year. But a few weeks ago, there was a fight at OPRF that according to one parent, brought multiple police cars to the school.

Guerra spent the bulk of her career with the Chicago Police Department rising to the rank of lieutenant before retiring in 2021 after a 27-year career with the CPD. Last year, Guerra served as the Interim Chief of Police at Northeastern Illinois University.

At OPRF Guerra replaced Cherylynn Jones-McLeod, who held the position for one year before resigning last summer.

It’s not clear who will replace Guerra

“The job has been posted and we’re searching for a replacement,” Sullivan said.