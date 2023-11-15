A House In Austin

A House In Austin stands as a dual nurturing hub on Chicago’s west side, empowering parents and children simultaneously, igniting transformation within the community.

Children gather here to explore art, music, play, and learning, laying the foundation for their future. Simultaneously, parents find a supportive space for connection, and personal and parental development. Through our home visiting program, essentials like diapers, clothing, transportation, and emergency aid, ensure families’ basic needs are met.

With partnerships with Early Intervention and Children’s Research Triangle, therapy and mental health support are accessible, completing the circle of care. AHIA radiates warmth, enveloping families in an environment where they can truly thrive, side by side.

For more information call/text 773.896.3582 or to support our mission please visit www.ahouseinaustin.org