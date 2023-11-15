A House In Austin
A House In Austin stands as a dual nurturing hub on Chicago’s west side, empowering parents and children simultaneously, igniting transformation within the community.
Children gather here to explore art, music, play, and learning, laying the foundation for their future. Simultaneously, parents find a supportive space for connection, and personal and parental development. Through our home visiting program, essentials like diapers, clothing, transportation, and emergency aid, ensure families’ basic needs are met.
With partnerships with Early Intervention and Children’s Research Triangle, therapy and mental health support are accessible, completing the circle of care. AHIA radiates warmth, enveloping families in an environment where they can truly thrive, side by side.
For more information call/text 773.896.3582 or to support our mission please visit www.ahouseinaustin.org
Animal Care League
Animal Care League offers a safe haven for pets in need. Rooted in the community since 1973, Animal Care League takes a proactive approach to animal care and adoption as well as preventative measures to help reduce the number of homeless animals in our communities. With over 1,300 pets coming to our doors each year, Animal Care League counts on supporters to ensure that we can provide what is needed from routine vaccinations to life saving surgery.
Make a difference in the life of a homeless animal by visiting animalcareleague.org where you can sign up to volunteer, make a donation, view our adoptable pets, and learn about upcoming events.
Arts Alliance Forest Park
Creativity is for everyone and Arts Alliance Forest Park (formerly Forest Park Arts Alliance) is The Catalyst for Creativity.
Programs include the well-attended and known Stoop Sessions, Teller’s Night, Garage Galleries, Makers’ Market and Fiber Flash.
Members enjoy a variety of benefits including discounts to events, advanced notice to opportunities to showcase your talent, all while collaborating with other local organizations and businesses including Forest Park Theatre, the Park District and Historical Society.
You were born creative. Join the only Forest Park arts organization that assembles like-minded art enthusiasts for the love, fun and beauty of art.
Austin Coming Together
Austin Coming Together (ACT)’s mission is to increase the collective impact of our 50+ member organizations on improving education and economic development outcomes for Chicago’s Austin community. Since 2010, we’ve been connecting residents to services, attracting investments for the community, and building capacity for policy change. When the pandemic made long-standing inequities even worse, we started addressing growing needs through efforts like the Austin Eats Initiative, a 20+ group focused on strengthening the community’s food access infrastructure.
Learn how Austin is leading efforts to move forward together, and how you can support, at AustinComingTogether.org/AustinCares
Beyond Hunger
For 45 years Beyond Hunger has been harnessing the power of communities to create a hunger-free future. Through our food pantry, home delivery program, nutrition education classes, and social services, we provide hunger relief that truly goes beyond basic nourishment. We provide our clients with the tools they need to ensure that no one is left behind in the battle against hunger. We know that this work would not be possible without our community. Whether you volunteer, advocate for those in need, or donate, you are essential in moving our mission forward. With your support, we believe hunger is solvable.
Learn more about how you can get involved in the fight to end hunger by visiting www.gobeyondhunger.org or donating using this QR Code.
BUILD
Since 1969, we have embedded mentors in schools and across neighborhoods to connect with youth who need support. Wrapping young people in the opportunities and care they deserve, we help them build hope, resilience, and a path to a promising future. We engage youth at every stage, with specialized teams dedicated to street violence interventions, gang detachments, creative after-school programming, academic school, college support, mental health care, community violence crisis response, and enrichment activities ranging from art and music to sports, podcasting, engineering, and gardening. Potential doesn’t discriminate, neither should opportunity.
Join us in BUILDing a better future: www.buildchicago.org
The Collaboration for Early Childhood
Early care and education is the workforce behind the workforce. It makes everything else possible, and it allows children to reach their full potential from day one. We are a community-driven organization that cultivates the development of the whole child, birth to age five, by engaging families, local organizations, early childhood educators, caregivers, and health providers to create equitable, nurturing, and interconnected systems of support. Donate today to ensure that our community continues to be a place where families and their babies have the care, relationships, and resources needed to thrive!
The biggest change starts with the smallest people. Invest in early childhood. Learn more and donate at www.collab4kids.org.
Concordia University Chicago
Founded in 1864, Concordia University Chicago has equipped students to serve and lead with integrity and compassion. Concordia-Chicago is a Christ-centered Lutheran university where truth, freedom, and vocation form students for lives of influence and service for the common good. Historically a college for teachers, it now offers more than 100 areas of study through traditional, blended or online classes. Students can earn a bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees through one of four colleges: the College of Business, the College of Education, the College of Health, Science & Technology, and the College of Theology, Arts & Humanities.
To learn more, please visit CUChicago.edu or CUChicago.edu/GiveNow to support our students.
The Day Nursery
The Oak Park & River Forest Day Nursery, located at 1139 Randolph Street in Oak Park, educates young children ages 2 ½ to age 6, and offers working families a safe and nurturing environment which fosters an academic, social emotional, and physical development. The Day Nursery children who transitioned to kindergarten this fall, 100% met the benchmarks for social-emotional and 91% met the benchmarks for mathematics and literacy. Please consider a tax-deductible gift to help us meet a $50,000 challenge grant that will provide equitable access to education for all children.
Visit www.daynursery.org to donate today. Thank you.
Deborah’s Place
Deborah’s Place has opened doors of opportunity for women experiencing homelessness in Chicago since 1985. Supportive housing offers women the key to healing and moving on from the experience of homelessness. With more than 200 units of housing and over 600 women served yearly, Deborah’s Place is the largest provider of permanent supportive housing in Chicago exclusively for unaccompanied women. With homelessness at crisis levels across our community, Deborah’s Place is there to address the unique and underserved needs of women experiencing homelessness. Donor support makes it possible for women to maintain their housing and achieve their goals.
To learn more, volunteer, or donate, visit deborahsplace.org, email info@deborahsplace.org or call 773.722.5080
Ernest Hemingway Foundation of Oak Park
The Ernest Hemingway Foundation of Oak Park is a non-profit 501(c)(3) literary arts and educational foundation dedicated to thoughtful reading and writing. The foundation offers a wide variety of programming, all open to the public, to nurture and encourage creative expression for students and for people of all ages. Through tours and exhibits at Ernest Hemingway’s birthplace museum, the foundation fosters an understanding of his life and work, his Oak Park origins and his impact on world literature. Your gift supports creative outlets for people of all ages through professional teacher development, local author and performing artist programs, inter-generational engagement, a writer-in-residence program, as well as student writing workshops, mentorships, and scholarships.
For more information about us or to donate online go to hemingwaybirthplace.com or mail us at: Ernest Hemingway Foundation of Oak Park, P.O. Box 2222, Oak Park, IL 60303-2222.
Forest Park Theatre
Forest Park Theatre (FPT) delivers language-centered, meta-theatrical, multi-disciplinary, lingual, and cultural performances that create 21st century classics that speak to theatre’s unique power.
FPT believes theatre should be accessible to everyone. It should feature diverse casts. Theatre should tell stories that cannot be told any other way, and those stories should be about today’s world.
FPT brings theatre arts to Forest Park and neighboring communities through productions, readings and educational programs.
FPT is a non-profit through affiliation with Arts Alliance Forest Park, and a member of the Forest Park Chamber of Commerce.
For sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, email forestparktheatre1@gmail.com
Frank Lloyd Wright Trust
The Trust is proud to steward Wright’s Home and Studio, an Oak Park treasure and longtime source of community pride and inspiration. We are continually grateful for the ongoing support of our neighbors. It is only through the generosity of donors, members and volunteers who care that we can preserve Wright’s original sites for future generations, sharing his design legacy with visitors from around the world. The Trust will celebrate its 50 th anniversary in 2024 and looks forward to engaging, educating, and inspiring for years to come.
Learn more or donate at flwright.org. 951 Chicago Ave, Oak Park, IL 60302
Friends of the Oak Park Conservatory
Built in 1929, the Oak Park Conservatory is a Historic Property of the Park District of Oak Park. Free to the public with 50,000 visitors annually, the Conservatory is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Conservatory offers three indoor showrooms featuring more than 3,000 plants and two outdoor gardens including a play area for toddlers. The Friends of the Oak Park Conservatory offers a wide range of programs focused on enriching the visitor experience at the Conservatory. From volunteering to educational and recreational opportunities, tours and classes, there is something for everyone to enjoy year-round.
To learn more or to join, visit fopcon.org.
Growing Community Media
Growing Community Media connects residents through reader-supported journalism–our stories are based in facts, rooted deeply in our neighborhoods and reflective of voices not always heard. Through the Austin Weekly News, Wednesday Journal of Oak Park and River Forest, Forest Park Review, and Riverside-Brookfield Landmark, GCM provides a vital civic service worthy of public support. Our journalists tell compelling stories that strengthen the fabric of our democracy by holding local governments and institutions to account. GCM’s non-profit news sources grow political engagement, create shared culture, and connect community members to businesses and local events. It’s about more than news.
Donate for news that matters to you at growingcommunitymedia.org/donate
Hephzibah Children’s Association
Founded in 1897, Hephzibah Children’s Association is Oak Park’s oldest social service agency. Serving children and families for over 125 years, Hephzibah’s mission of helping children thrive and families flourish is muti-faceted. We offer a residential treatment program for severely abused, neglected, and traumatized children and those in need of behavioral intervention ages 3-11. In addition, Hepzibah offers foster care services, comprehensive services for children and families in crisis, positive parenting services and an abuse & neglect prevention program. Hephzibah also provides affordable after-school care and summer camp for Oak Park families of all income levels.
To make a donation, visit https://www.hephzibahhome.org/donate-now/
Housing Forward
Housing Forward is passionately focused on one vision – ending homelessness.
Housing Forward is a recognized leader in suburban Cook County offering a coordinated response for people experiencing a housing crisis to quickly resolve their situation. We believe in bold, comprehensive approaches to prevent homelessness whenever possible, respond to people in housing crises, and create stability through permanent housing for the most vulnerable members of our community. Each year we assist more than 2,000 individuals and families with comprehensive, wrap-around support from the onset of a financial or housing crisis to its resolution.
To learn more, donate, or to get involved, visit housingforward.org, email development@housingforward.org, or call 708.338.1724
KIDS TOO
KIDS TOO is a non profit that equips parents with methods to protect K-12 youth from overlooked dangers in schools. The organization addresses tough challenges like predatory adults, child on child abuse and online safety with a goal to provide all kids with a trauma-free school experience. KIDS TOO delivers on the mission by supporting policy and educating parents with its marquee program, the PAXA Pointers Curriculum.
We invite you to bring KIDS TOO one step closer to our child protection goals by donating online at www.kidstoo.org/donate.
L’arche Chicago
Life is better together…
Quality care for adults with intellectual & developmental disabilities extends beyond the basics of supporting someone with their basic living and medical needs. It’s about creating opportunities to say, “I’m living my best life” and mean it! L’Arche Chicago is committed to the highest quality of care for our core members (adults with disabilities), and our intentional community makes it possible for us to experience life to the fullest, together. Mutual relationships transform lives at all three of our homes, located in Forest Park and the Austin neighborhood of Chicago. Our fourth home, located in Oak Park, will open in the summer of 2024 when we will welcome four new core members.
You make our community stronger – Join us by making a gift today! www.larchechicago.org | 708-660-1600 | hello@larchechicago.org
Learning Edge Tutoring
For over 30 years, Learning Edge Tutoring (formerly Cluster Tutoring Program) has been a part of the Oak Park and Austin communities. Our mission is to strive for more equity in education by providing Chicago area students who live in underserved communities free one-to-one tutoring and academic enrichment opportunities enhanced by caring, mentoring relationships. We help our students improve their foundational reading and math skills, provide homework help, and foster enduring relationships. Your support provides 30 weeks of school year tutoring to students in Kindergarten through 12th grades. To donate or volunteer, please visit our website https://learningedgetutoring.org/
Maywood Fine Arts
Equity in the arts is the driving force behind Maywood Fine Arts’ programs and people. Access to affordable, high-quality instruction in dance, music, visual arts, drama, tumbling, karate and fitness cannot be taken for granted among families MFA serves from nearby, under-resourced communities such as Maywood, Bellwood, and Chicago’s Austin neighborhood. MFA, whose facilities anchor downtown Maywood, serves over 950 students each week between the ages of 4 and 18 with the majority being young people of color. Families count on MFA’s safe, nurturing out-of-school time environment where children learn artistic and social skills and expand their world view.
To donate, visit maywoodfinearts.org or send checks payable to Maywood Fine Arts, 25 N 5th Ave, Maywood, IL 60153.
Maywood Youth Mentoring Program
Organized in 1993 as a 501c3, the Maywood Youth Mentoring Program has served hundreds of middle to high-school youth providing a variety of programs, workshops, field trips, and experiences designed to increase academic potential and instill cultural pride. Since 2008, the program has hosted free monthly youth breakfasts with topics ranging from anger management and conflict resolution, etiquette, police/community interactions, sexual health, drug and alcohol avoidance, and academic excellence. Youths practice critical thinking skills to encourage positive life choices. Volunteer mentors interact with youths, providing positive role models for college and career choices. Funds are needed to continuously provide free services and incentives for participation.
To volunteer, or to donate, visit us at maywoodyouthmentoring.org, or contact Barbara Cole, founder/CEO, at barbaracole@maywoodyouthmentoring.org or 708-344-3577.
New Moms
For 40 years, New Moms has invested in the beauty and power of being a mother. For moms 24 years or younger, it starts by building confidence in what’s possible. Our comprehensive approach provides housing, paid job training, college success, and family support for those impacted by systemic and structural barriers. Designed to cultivate each person’s inherent abilities, we combine behavioral research, proven methodology, and real-world experience to give young families a path to lasting success and generational change.
Join us in this essential work! www.newmoms.org/season
The Nineteenth Century Charitable Association
The Nineteenth Century Charitable Association strengthens our community through learning, giving, and sharing our landmark building through space grants to local non-profits, who account for 80% of its usage. We provide community outreach, scholarships, and public programming in five areas: music, art, literature, science, and social sciences. The Nineteenth Century is the owner of 178 Forest Avenue, commonly referred to as the Nineteenth Century Club. Our charitable and cultural activities are supported by our members, volunteers, donors, and by the events held at the building. Programs are open to all and we welcome all ages to join. Our Monday programs are now being live-streamed as well as available a week later on our website for all to enjoy.
If you would like information about volunteering, joining or donating, please call us at 708-386-2729 email to info@nineteenthcentury.org. You can also make donations at nineteenthcentury.org.
Oak Park Area Lesbian & Gay Association Plus (OPALGA+)
The OPALGA+ Student Scholarship Fund provides financial support for the post-high school education of local students who have demonstrated service and advocacy to the LGBTQIA+ community. Young LGBTQIA+ people face unique challenges in high school and college; students with LGBTQIA+ parents have distinct experiences shaped by their families. The scholarship program depends on the year-round generosity of OPALGA+ members and community support. Since 2014, OPALGA+ has awarded over $170,000 in scholarships and plans to award eight $5,000 awards in 2024.
To learn more or to donate to the scholarship fund, visit opalga.org/donate.
Oak Park Art League
The Oak Park Art League (OPAL) is one of the longest running non-profit arts organizations in Illinois. Since 1921, OPAL has brought arts education, appreciation, exhibitions, and artistic inquiry to the surrounding community. OPAL is committed to meaningful outreach to Oak Park and the surrounding communities through partnerships, on-site arts programming, and collaborations. The Oak Park Art League is located at 720 Chicago Ave., Oak Park, IL 60302 and online at oakparkartleague.org.
For more information about membership, exhibitions, classes, workshops, outreach, or to donate to these efforts, please contact Brad Nugent, Executive Director, at 708-386-9853 or email inquiries to oakparkartleague@gmail.com.
Oak Park Festival Theatre
Best known for our outdoor productions of Shakespeare performed each summer under a canopy of stars in the idyllic Austin Gardens, Oak Park Festival Theatre has been bringing live professional theatre to the western suburbs since 1975. Arts and culture are an essential feature of a thriving community and OPFT has been bringing the community together for nearly fifty years by performing timeless plays in distinctive spaces and creating empowering educational programming in order to foster dialogue, strengthen relationships, and explore the depth of human experience.
To learn more about us and to donate, please visit oakparkfestival.com.
Oak Park Public Library
Investing in equity and Oak Park’s future
Through the years, generous Oak Parkers have given to the Oak Park Public Library. These tax-deductible donations help library staff members pursue “the icing on the cake” — innovative new programs and unique library initiatives made available to everyone. To learn more about giving to the library, visit oppl.org/donate or contact the library’s Accounting and Finance Manager Linda Barnett at lindab@oppl.org.
Oak Park Regional Housing Center
Oak Park Regional Housing Center has celebrated 51 years with the mission to achieve vibrant communities while promoting intentional and stable residential integration throughout Oak Park and the surrounding communities. OPRHC is the only non- profit agency in Oak Park promoting intentional integrative housing stability options. Consider giving a tax-deductible year end donation so that we may reach our goal to raise $25,000 by December 31, 2023! These funds will help us continue to help integrate and invigorate the Greater Westside communities for up to 100 individuals in the first quarter of 2023!
You may donate at //oprhc.org/donate. To learn more, please call 708-848-7150, or email: info@oprhc.org.
Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation
The mission of the Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation is to unite community members and mobilize resources to advance a racially just society and equitable outcomes for residents of Oak Park, River Forest and surrounding communities. We envision a racially just and equitable society as the full inclusion of all people into a society in which everyone can participate, thrive and prosper. In an equitable society, everyone, regardless of circumstance of birth or upbringing, is treated justly and fairly by its institutions and systems.
Visit oprfcf.org to learn more about our services for donors, scholars, nonprofits, and the community at large.
Oak Park and River Forest High School Alumni Association
Since 2003, the OPRFHS Alumni Association has helped current OPRFHS students experience once in a lifetime cultural and academic enrichment programs through its annual Bobbie L. Raymond Student Enrichment Grants. These grants allow students to explore and expand their interests and knowledge while preparing them for future education and career opportunities. In 2023, we provided $26,600 on behalf of 18 students for a variety of domestic and study abroad programs.
Make a difference in the life of an OPRFHS student with a donation to the OPRFHS Alumni Association. DONATE at www.oprfhs.com/about/alumni/support
OPRFHS Scholarship Foundation
Nurturing Knowledge: A Philanthropic Endeavor by the OPRFHS Scholarship Foundation
Unlock futures with a legacy of generosity! In 2023, 101 OPRFHS seniors soared with $275,650 in scholarships. Since 1924, the Foundation has championed dreams, awarding countless scholarships to deserving graduates. Your support empowers academic achievement, leadership, sportsmanship, artistic accomplishment, community service, and more. Join us in shaping destinies- give to the Oak Park and River Forest High School Scholarship Foundation. Every contribution fuels potential and bridges dreams with reality.
Visit scholarships4oprfhs.org to make a lasting impact on deserving students. Let’s cultivate legacies of education and opportunity together.
Oak Park River Forest Museum
The Historical Society of Oak Park and River Forest is the community’s storyteller, making history relevant in tangible ways that positively impact today’s residents including walking tours, school field trips, traveling exhibits, and house research. We operate the Oak Park River Forest Museum in an 1898 Oak Park Landmark at Lake and Lombard next to Stevenson Park. We invested $1 million in private funds to create a welcoming space in a former firehouse. Exhibits include “Open House: The Legacy of Fair Housing.” We are not supported by tax dollars and a gift of any amount funds our 2023 activities, research center, and knowledgeable staff.
Learn more and donate at oprfmuseum.org or 708-848-6755.
OPRF Infant Welfare Society and IWS Children’s Clinic
Join us in nurturing the complete well-being of children and advancing health equity! At the OPRF Infant Welfare Society and IWS Children’s Clinic, we are committed to serving publicly insured/uninsured children and addressing their holistic health needs. Our services encompass sick and well-child visits, dental care, behavioral health support, and various wrap-around programs. Annually, we extend our care to more than 3,400 children from various areas, including Oak Park, Chicago, Berwyn, Cicero, and beyond.
You can make a meaningful difference today by supporting the comprehensive health requirements of children in our community. A donation of $25 enables a mental health screening, $50 covers the cost of two vaccines, and $100 provides a preventive dental cleaning. Your contribution helps us ensure that every child receives the care they deserve. Act now and be a part of this vital mission!
Learn more and donate today at www.childrenscliniciws.org
One Earth Collective
One Earth curates vibrant environmental programming that inspires action, facilitates learning, promotes justice, and fosters equity and inclusion to create resilient communities and a healthier planet. We focus our work in 3 areas – One Earth Film Festival, One Earth Youth Voices, and One Earth Local. One Earth Film Fest’s 13th season will take place March 7-10, 2024. We’re excited to welcome Chicagoland audiences back live, in addition to our virtual screenings. Join us for captivating films, engaging discussion, impactful action opportunities and community-building. Memberships start at $35.
Learn more and donate at oneearthfilmfest.org/give.
Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks was founded in 2009 by families and embraced by a community that recognized significant opportunities to develop more substantial and responsive programs, support and partnerships where people with different abilities would be more present with interdependent connections. We strive to be co-creators of programs, enterprise, and partnerships that contribute to developing a community where people with different abilities are able to live, work, learn, grow and pursue a life of their design. As a 95% privately funded organization, we depend on the community’s generosity to advance our mission. Your support is appreciated.
Visit opportunityknocksnow.org to learn more.
Our Future Reads: Empowering Through Literature
Dedicated to fostering curiosity, Our Future Reads provides access to literature for all across Chicagoland. Founded on the belief that everyone deserves knowledge, the organization has donated over 9,000 books to those in need. Supported by our community, Our Future Reads combats literacy challenges, serving over 3,000 individuals. Join the mission, empower minds, and ensure a brighter future where books ignite sparks of inspiration.
Donate, volunteer, or partner today. Contact: Info@OurFutureReads.com or (773) 969-9676. Your support can shape a future filled with informed, curious readers!
PING! (Providing Instruments for the Next Generation)
PING!, a 25-year-old, community nonprofit organization, provides band and orchestra instruments along with mentoring, workshops, and access to lessons, music camps, and trips to students in need in grades 4 through 12, bringing true equity to instrumental music in Oak Park and River Forest public schools. In our community’s high-quality school music programs, PING! students can be on par with peers, regardless of their financial situations, and feel like they belong. PING! is serving 150 young musicians this school year, at least 75% people of color, bringing diversity to instrumental music while providing access to all. Help support young musicians.
Donate: pingoprf.org/donate. Instrument donations: info@pingoprf.org.
Progress Center for Independent Living
Founded in 1988, Progress Center for Independent Living is a cross-disability organization governed and staffed by a majority of people with disabilities. Progress Center serves people with all types of disabilities in Suburban Cook County. We assist individuals in pursuit of their self-determined goals. Progress Center recognizes the innate rights, needs and diversity of the disabled, works toward their integration into community life, and serves as an agent of social change. Progress Center is dedicated to building a society in which people with disabilities exercise the same freedoms, rights, and civil liberties as everyone else.
Donate today and learn more at http://progresscil.org/
River Forest Public Library
In person and online, River Forest Public Library serves everyone from toddlers to seniors by connecting them with information, entertainment, and each other in a welcoming space. RFPL Foundation works to ensure the vitality of the Library through advocacy, fundraising, and grants. Foundation grants have enabled the Library to repurpose mechanical room space to build a new multi-purpose meeting room and ADA compliant restroom, refresh the Children’s and Teen spaces, maintain the Memorial Garden for gatherings, offer community events like the Dooley Band concert and Summer Reading Kickoff, and more.
Please donate at rfplfoundation.org and help your Library continue to serve and connect our community for generations to come.
Sarah’s Inn
Sarah’s Inn is a community-based organization whose mission is to improve the lives of those affected by domestic violence and to break the cycle of violence for future generations. We offer services in three areas of program focus: Intervention services for families affected by domestic violence that includes Advocacy and Counseling; Prevention education for youth to give them the tools to develop healthy relationships; and Training and Education for professionals and community-based organizations to create a network of skilled ambassadors. Intervention services are confidential, bilingual (English/Spanish), and offered free of charge to survivors and their children.
Make a donation at sarahsinn.org/donate
The Symphony of Oak Park & River Forest
The award-winning Symphony of Oak Park & River Forest and its esteemed conductor Jay Friedman continue to bring extraordinary and accessible concerts to our community. Ticket sales provide less than half the funds needed for the Symphony’s performances. Your gift keeps the orchestra going strong and allows us to maintain affordable ticket prices, including free admission for all students through college. Please help us continue and strengthen our 92-year tradition of bringing beautiful and inspiring music to Oak Park, River Forest, Forest Park and neighboring communities.
Make your end-of-year tax-deductible donation at SymphonyOPRF.org, or: P.O. Box 3564, Oak Park, IL 60303-3564.
Thrive Counseling Center
Thrive Counseling Center has provided mental health services to the greater Oak Park area for over 120 years. We build healthy minds, families, and communities by empowering people to attain mental and emotional well-being, regardless of their ability to pay. Hope, resilience, and recovery form the heart of our programs and services for youth and adults.
- Individual therapy
- Group therapy
- Psychiatry and medication management
- 24/7 Crisis intervention
- Case management
- Suicide awareness and prevention training
- Thrive Talks community education programs
Open Monday-Thursday 9am-8pm, Friday 9am-5pm, and Saturday from 9am-2pm. To learn more or donate, please visit thrivecc.org or call 708-383-7500.
Way Back Inn
Since 1974, Way Back Inn has successfully provided long-term residential and outpatient treatment for substance and gambling use disorders. Our mission is to rebuild lives damaged by addiction in a personalized healing environment. This holiday season, we ask that you gift responsibly with the youth in your family. Children who have early exposure to gambling experiences, including lottery tickets, are more likely to develop a gambling problem later in life. For more information or to make a donation to our program, go to: www.waybackinn.org or call us at 708-345-8422 ext. 22.
West Cook YMCA
When you give to the West Cook YMCA, you impact our community today and tomorrow. 100% of your tax-deductible donation goes directly to providing scholarships to children, adults, and seniors- your friends and neighbors-transforming their lives through access to health screenings, chronic disease prevention programs, after-school programs, swim lessons, homeless prevention for residents, and Y memberships that can open the door to help each person become their best self.
To donate, visit westcookymca.org/120years or send your check to West Cook YMCA, 255 S. Marion St., Oak Park, IL 60302. (708-383-5200)
West Suburban Special Recreation Association
West Suburban Special Recreation Association (WSSRA) provides recreational programming for individuals with disabilities who reside in Oak Park, River Forest and nine other surrounding communities. Donations to WSSRA help provide financial assistance to those participating in our year-round programs and summer day camp.
To make a donation please visit wssra.net.
Wonder Works
For 20 years, children have learned through PLAY in the enriching environment of Wonder Works Children’s Museum on North Avenue. Each of our 8 permanent exhibits is designed to facilitate playful learning in the areas of science, math, pre-literacy, and the arts for children from birth to 8. Your donations support sensory friendly play sessions, discounted admission for families in financial need, special events, and exhibit improvements. Please join us in our mission to fuel curiosity and creativity through fun and playful learning in safe spaces.Visit wonder-works.org/give/ to support the power of play with a donation.
Youth Crossroads
Youth Crossroads supports youth and their families, guiding them through life’s challenges, and inspiring them to discover new opportunities for personal development, healthy relationships, and positive community involvement. We are the only organization in our community offering counseling services and youth development programs free of charge and in English and Spanish. We offer in-school counseling, community counseling, crisis intervention, youth leadership training, after-school enrichment, workforce development, and violence prevention programs.
Your donation makes it possible for youth to get the guidance, support, and inspiration they need to achieve success at school, at home, and in life. Visit youthcrossroads.org for details.