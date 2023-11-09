“What scares me most is media showing homophobic and transphobic things as normal and okay. Knowing that there are people here who want to help is amazing and validating.”

— Annie Larson, Oak Park, OPALGA+ scholar, Fenwick 2023, attending Georgetown University

“There’s not much space here for people like me to exist. I accept being misgendered if it keeps me safe. I’ll have the ability to expand myself in college.”

— Venus Obazuaye, Forest Park, OPALGA+ scholar, Illinois Math and Science Academy 2023, attending University of Illinois-Chicago

“I am concerned about the dangerous rhetoric that’s been flying as anti-LGBTQ+ laws are passed and perpetuated the unsafe environments that we already have to navigate. Receiving the scholarship lessened my work expectations allowing me to focus more on my studies.”

— Marty Cowherd, Chicago, two-time OPALGA+ scholar, attending University of Chicago Class of 2026

Oak Park Area Lesbian & Gay Association Plus (OPALGA+) The OPALGA+ Student Scholarship Fund provides financial support for the post-high school education of local students who have demonstrated service and advocacy to the LGBTQIA+ community. Young LGBTQIA+ people face unique challenges in high school and college; students with LGBTQIA+ parents have distinct experiences shaped by their families. The scholarship program depends on the year-round generosity of OPALGA+ members and community support. Since 2014, OPALGA+ has awarded over $170,000 in scholarships and plans to award eight $5,000 awards in 2024. To learn more or to donate to the scholarship fund, visit opalga.org/donate.