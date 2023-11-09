Concordia University Chicago began an undergraduate Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) this fall, with all four years taught exclusively on the Concordia-Chicago campus. The third floor of the Christopher Center was fully renovated into the new 4,500-square-foot simulation lab, built specifically for the program. It is a bright and airy modern space dedicated to providing real-world nursing and medical-based learning opportunities that mirror those seen in the hospital setting. It features a skills attainment lab, multispecialty intensive care spaces, a health assessment-learning center and a simulated home environment. Each space is complete with state-of-the-art, lifelike patient simulators, realistic practice models and hospital-grade equipment, to close the gap between coursework and hospital-based clinical rotations.

This rigorous program will prepare students to serve on the front lines of health care and take on the daily challenges of a rewarding career caring for others. Through robust theoretical and experiential learning, students will meet the eligibility requirements necessary to gain licensure as a registered nurse generalist.

“I am incredibly excited to begin offering this program to students who are called to the profession of nursing. These future BSNs will be catalysts of change in today’s health care environment,” says CUC nursing director Kristen Bayer, MSN, APN, FNP-C.

Prospective students interested in learning more about the program, touring the new simulation center and meeting the program director should visit CUChicago.edu/nursing.

