The Prom Friday Nov.10, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday Nov.11, 7 p.m.; Sun, Nov.12, 3 p.m., Dominican University, Lund Auditorium Down-on-their-luck Broadway stars shine a media spotlight on a small town as they rally behind a brave girl who wants to go to prom with her girlfriend. The PROM was nominated for six Tony Awards and five Drama Desk Awards (winner — Outstanding Musical). Tickets $18:https://dom.universitytickets.com.7900 W. Division St., River Forest.

Gangster History of Oak Park & River Forest, Adult Sunday, Nov. 12 2-3:30 p.m., River Forest Public Library River Forest author John J. Binder, who researches the history of organized crime, returns to the library for a presentation on the criminal past of the Oak Park/River Forest area. In partnership with River Forest Township. 735 Lathrop Ave., River Forest.

Barbara Ballinger Lecture: Discussion on Intellectual Freedom, Book Bans & Censorship Saturday, Nov.11, 1-2 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library & virtually This year’s Barbara Ballinger lecture is a panel discussion focusing on intellectual freedom, censorship, and book bans. Presenters include Emily Knock, associate professor in the School of Information Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign; John Chrastka, a founder and executive director of EveryLibrary; Kelly Jensen, an editor at Book Riot; and Dr. Lucy Santos Green, director of the School of Library and Information Science, University of Iowa. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park

Miles Andrew Sutton Sunday, Nov.12, 3 p.m., Euclid Avenue United Methodist Church This Chicago-based musician has a resume that includes vocal coaching, piano teaching, and accompanying choirs. He can usually be found as the music director, pianist and organist at Euclid, but this special performance captures him playing solo piano. 405 S. Euclid Ave., Oak Park

Trans & Non-Binary 101 & Allyship Workshop Wednesday, Nov.15, 6-7:15 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library This special event will shed light on trans and gender non-binary identities. This presentation will do a deep dive into language, the various identities that fall under trans and gender non-binary, and being an ally. This is a safe and affirming space to learn. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Love Will Keep Us Together Friday, Nov.10, 7:30 p.m., Pilgrim Congregational Church The Voices Of Hope Community Chorus, 60 voices strong, will exclusively sing songs dealing with that crazy topic called“love.”Pop, jazz and Broadway songs will be represented. $25 at voicesofhope.com, $30 at the door. 460 Lake St., Oak Park.

The Women Of Natural History Wednesday, Nov.8, 12 p.m., Cheney Mansion This presentation by Kim White focuses on pioneering women in the field of botany, entomology, ornithology and paleontology. 220 N. Euclid Ave., Oak Park.

‘Seagulls’ Wednesdays-Fridays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 and 7 p.m., Pleasant Home Oak Park Festival Theater has mounted a strong, energetic production of Beth Hyland’s Seagulls, an indie-rock musical adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s 1895 Russian play. The plot now focuses on four college students who are about to compete in a battle of the bands. Love, of course, overlaps. The production is performed at the 1897 Pleasant Home, 217 Home Ave., Oak Park. Performances of run through Nov. 19.

Considering Matthew Shepard: A Choral Suite for Choir, Orchestra, Soloists The Unity Temple Choir presents “Considering Matthew Shepard, A Choral Suite for Choir,” with professional soloists and chamber orchestra on Sunday, November 12 at 4 p.m.at Unity Temple in Oak Park. This work has had a major impact around the world, telling the powerful story of the life and death of Matthew Shepard and the healing power of love and compassion, through music. Regardless of race, gender, orientation, or religion, audiences have experienced a profound catharsis. Sunday, November 12|4pm $30/15 students. Go to unitytemple.org to unitytemple.org to purchase tickets.