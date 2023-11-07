Lillian Morgan Lewis died in her sleep on Oct. 17, 2023, in Tucker, Georgia due to injuries suffered in an auto collision. Born Lillian Alisha Morgan on April 12, 1946 in Chicago to Rilla Mae Bryant and Daniel Morgan. She was the youngest of four children, with whom she played and grew with on Princeton Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood.

After graduating from Englewood High School, she continued her education, receiving her bachelor’s degree from Mundelein College, now part of Loyola University Chicago. She earned her Master of Fine Arts degree from Northern Illinois University, capstone to a successful career as a working artist, illustrator, and interior designer. Her artwork was most publicly shown on the original billboard for Blue Chicago, a local, well-known blues club. Her pieces are in multiple private collections and have been shown in top galleries around the United States.

In the second act of her life, she was ordained a minister, and served as a hospice chaplain, helping many families in and around Chicago face the challenges that come along with losing a loved one. In 2013, she and her second husband, Harry, moved to Duluth, Georgia, after living in Oak Park, Illinois for 40 years, to enjoy a well-earned retirement.

She was married and widowed twice: wed first to Augustus Eugene Lewis (d. 2/12/1989) and then to Harry O. Patten (d. 8/15/2017). She was preceded in death by her siblings, Josephine, Daniel, and Patricia; as well as her stepsons, Harry Patten and Robert Patten.

Lillian is survived by her daughter, Dr. Kelly Lewis-Arthur (Odel Arthur); her son, Morgan Scott Lewis; her other children through marriage, Bill Patten, James, and Jayne Patten; and her granddaughter, Ellie-Simone Arthur. Lillian also leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, through her marriage to Harry.

Lillian seemed to fit several lifetimes and affected countless people in her 77 years. She will be loved deeply and greatly missed.