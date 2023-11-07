Hannah Zeller, 32, left us on Oct. 29, 2023 after suffering cardiac arrest following a choking incident. She graduated from Oak Park and River Forest High School, then went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts from Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, majoring in Community Leadership and Art History. She later earned a Master of Social Work degree from Dominican University and was recently employed by the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance, where she was programs manager, creating programs supporting children and youth mental health. At the end of October, she was to begin a new role at the American Academy of Pediatrics as the program manager for Prevention of Youth Suicide.

Hannah loved black coffee, gold jewelry, her dog Zoe, autumn, Gilmore Girls, art museums, Erykah Badu, astrology, Thai food, The Sopranos, fine cheese, red wine, and wearing the color black. Passionate about art, theater, mental health support, and advocacy for the unhoused, she became involved in theater at a young age. Aside from performing, she directed a number of shows through the BRAVO Performing Arts Academy and at Oak Park and River Forest High School. She was involved in choir in both middle school and high school and also sang in a female a capella group. Hannah was a giver, even at the end of her life. She had signed to be an organ donor. All of her viable organs were donated through Gift of Hope. She will live in those recipients, and in us.

Hannah is survived by her mother and father, Julie and Craig Zeller; her sister, Madeline Zeller; her grandmother, Marilyn Zeller; her uncles, Erik Johnson and Kirk (Carla) Zeller; her aunt, Marcia Griffin; and a number of cousins. She is also survived by her chosen family of honorary aunts and uncles, and countless friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 18 at First United Methodist Church of Oak Park, 324 N. Oak Park Avenue.

In lieu of flowers, we ask you to honor Hannah by donating to Erika’s Lighthouse or Housing Forward.