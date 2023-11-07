At a special meeting on Nov. 2, the District 200 Board of Education approved the hiring of Renee Brantley as the interim varsity girls basketball head coach for the upcoming season.

Brantley, who’s the Huskies’ third head coach this calendar year, replaces George Shimko, who stepped down in September. Shimko had been hired in June to replace Carlton Rosemond, who resigned after two seasons.

An assistant coach under Rosemond the prior two seasons, Brantley is a 2008 graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School in Chicago. She played collegiately at Alabama A&M University, earning bachelor and master degrees in urban planning.

She worked in the public sector with the Huntsville, Alabama city planning department, as well as with Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. Currently, she serves as an executive assistant for Future Founders, an organization whose purpose, as stated on its website, is “building the nation’s largest inclusive community of young entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial-minded leaders.”