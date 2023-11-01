Wednesday Journal should stay far away from writing about foreign affairs, especially as it pertains to the Middle East. Your Oct. 25 article purporting to talk about how Jewish and Muslim residents of Oak Park and River Forest viewed the Israel-Hamas war is probably the most biased piece of writing I have ever seen in the paper. A close second is the accompanying article on the River Forest statement on the inexcusable and tragic murder of Wadea Al-Fayoume and the attack on his mother.

The article was mostly from the standpoint of supporters of the Palestinian cause. The only Jewish leader quoted was Rabbi Max Weiss of Oak Park Temple. His comments were taken from public comments made during a Jewish community vigil in the first few days of the war.

If you truly were interested in Jewish views, there are many local community members who have strong ties to Israelis. There are Jewish community members who have suffered terrible personal losses of friends killed by Hamas. There are Jewish community members with family and friends who have lived under the constant rain of rockets from Gaza into civilian targets in Israel, thousands of which have fallen prior to the recent, brutal, Hamas attack on civilians. There are people with ties to those taken hostage by Hamas.

Alan Peres, Ori Gottlieb

Oak Park, River Forest