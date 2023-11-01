Rated as one of the best self-serve family-style restaurants in Illinois by Yelp, Harvest 365 is dedicated to fresh, bountiful, and affordable food.

From their beautifully renovated location at 7610 W. Roosevelt Rd. in Forest Park, their kitchen prepares foods from around the world with Asian, Mexican, and Italian options. But a special focus is put on Southern and Soul dishes. Fried chicken and fish, collard greens, cornbread, peach cobbler and other homestyle favorites anchor the hot portion of the food bar.

A cold bar serves salad fixings, fruits, and desserts. Special grilled entrees can be had for an additional charge. Recent offerings include Atlantic salmon, smoked brisket, ribeye steak, jumbo shrimp and lamb chops.

“Our lamb chops are known to be the best in the on this side of town! We are all about fresh. You won’t find canned and frozen foods here,” says Sister Mary Lyons, director of Planning and Operations for both the restaurant and the Living Word Christian Center.

The restaurant is literally and figuratively backed by Bill Winston Ministries, led by Sister Mary’s brother Bill Watson. His stated vision is to build strong community relationships and to serve the community with integrity, excellence, and value.

Sister Mary elaborates on the reason for a church to run a restaurant, “Our goal is to serve the community. And to provide a place where families can come, have a nice place to dine, and maybe host a party. God replenishes us for serving. We sew seed because it will return in a harvest.”

The price for dine-in is $16.99 for adults and $10.99 for children. There is a take-out option as well, where you fill containers and pay $9.99 per pound. Catering is also a vibrant part of the business. Trays can be ordered and picked up when a crowd needs to feast.

There is a focus on healthier eating, but it’s more about providing options according to Sister Mary. Strengthening community from the inside and out is what this organization is all about.

But it does come down to good food. Taste is Our Identity is the motto emblazoned over the grill.

The details harvest365grill.com 7610 W. Roosevelt Rd., Forest Park Hours: Tuesday through Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Monday