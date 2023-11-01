In November, please join the Oak Park Public Library for two adult programs focused on trans and nonbinary identities. As a Library for Everyone, we believe that offering programs like these are a necessary component of striving to be an anti-racist and equitable organization.

Trans & Non-Binary 101 & Allyship Workshop

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 6-7:15 p.m., Main Library

Do you want to better understand trans and gender nonbinary identities? Join us to dive deeper into language, the various identities that fall under trans and gender nonbinary, and being an ally. This is a safe and affirming space to learn.

Facilitator Aster Gilbert (they/them) is the manager of Training and Education for Center on Halsted, the Midwest’s most comprehensive community center dedicated to advancing community and securing the health and well-being of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people of Chicagoland.

Intro to Gender-Affirming Care

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 7-8:15 p.m., virtual

Curious to learn more about gender-affirming care? Attend this virtual training, suited for both health-care and non-health-care professionals, to better understand gender-affirming care and terminology. We will discuss the role of mental health in gender-affirming care, get an overview of medical gender affirmation, including hormone therapy and surgeries, and learn about the challenges transgender individuals face in accessing this type of vital care.

Presenter Nikk Cochran (he/him) is an accomplished speaker, consultant, and community leader who is dedicated to advancing the rights of the LGBTQ+ community. Nikk’s outstanding contributions to the LGBTQ+ community in Chicago were recognized in 2018 when he was selected as one of the Windy City Times “30 Under 30” honorees.

Please learn more and register for these programs at oppl.org/calendar.

Oak Park Public Library staff