Valerie Jisa, Fenwick softball coach | provided

When the Fenwick High School softball team takes the field next spring, it will be under new leadership.

On Nov. 1, the school introduced Valerie Jisa as the new head coach. Jisa replaces Bryan Hoffman, who led the Friars’ program the last two seasons.

“I’m absolutely thrilled with the opportunity to contribute to the future of Fenwick softball, characterized by a culture of connection and empowerment, and I’m committed to understanding the unique strengths of each player to unlock their full athletic potential,” Jisa said in a statement from Fenwick.

“Furthermore, I’m fully dedicated to instilling Dominican Catholic values and heritage into the team’s culture, fostering excellence on the field, in the classroom, and as leaders in the community.”

Jisa served as one of Hoffman’s assistants the last two seasons and thanked him for the opportunity, saying that she “learned so much under his leadership.”

Jisa has an extensive softball background. She is the founder of the West Suburban Warriors, a travel program that caters to multi-sport athletes.

Jisa started playing softball at the age of seven. She was a switch-hitting leadoff hitter and team captain at Colleyville, Texas, High School, and received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

A Riverside resident, Jisa has strong family ties to Fenwick. She is married to Wendell, an alum, and three of her nephews and nieces are current students.