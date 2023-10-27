Oak Park’s Nineteenth Century Charitable Association is extending the reach of its famed programming by offering live streaming of them for the public.

The program, called the Monday Enrichment Series, offers 30 afternoon cultural programs from October to May. They are free and open to the public, although a donation is suggested.

The series stems from the nonprofit’s mission to “strengthen” the community through learning, giving, and sharing its locally landmarked building. It fulfills the “learning” part of the mission, said Susan Roberts, chairperson of the group’s marketing committee. Programming rotates through the humanities and science. For example, last January, author and historian John Binder led a presentation on organized crime in Chicago during the Prohibition era.

Roberts said they experimented with live streaming last year and realized it worked. People from as far as Europe tuned in.

“We like to bring people to our programs we realized now are exposing Oak Park to the world,” she said.

For those who can’t attend in person or by live streaming can watch a recording one week after the event. That recording will be listed on the association’s website.

The Nineteenth Century Charitable Association is located at 178 N. Forest Ave. in Downtown Oak Park, across from Austin Gardens. Doors open Monday at 1 p.m. and programs begin at 1:15 p.m. sharp. Attendees may buy lunch there before the program and stay after for a reception. Reservations are not necessary unless lunch is purchased.

For more information, visit www.nineteenthcentury.org.