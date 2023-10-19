The Oak Park Conservatory is holding its annual Boo-tanical Conservatory that will bring the community together to learn about carnivorous plants while bringing the Halloween spirit.

At Fright at Night on Friday, admission is every half hour and registration is required in advance. Admission is $12 for non-Oak Park residents and $9 for Oak Park residents. People can register online for Fright at Night. Families are welcome to come dressed in their Halloween costumes.

Fright at Night gives visitors a rare opportunity to visit the conservatory at night.

Park District of Oak Park Director of Horticulture and Conservatory Operations Patti Staley leads this event. She said the environment and different sounds of the conservatory at night, which includes the fish and parrots, will lead to thrills and chills appropriate for the season.

“We are all plant people and we are into nature. This puts a twist on the spooky plants and when you drive around town people do outside stuff in their yard decorating and we have this unique opportunity to tell people the history of the poisonous and carnivorous plant and we decorate inside the conservatory,” Staley said.

Attendees learn all about the different carnivorous plants the conservatory holds.

“We have an awesome carnivorous plant collection. The carnivorous plants are Venus Fly Traps, Pitcher plants and we also have Sundews. There are a lot of fascinating carnivorous plants that we have at the conservatory,” Staley said.

Carnivorous plants obtain some or all of their nutrition by catching and consuming animals or protozoans, most commonly insects and other arthropods, but sometimes small mammals and birds. Carnivorous plants will also be sold at Fright at Night.

Tickets for Fright at Night have always been sold out each year and spots are filling up according to Staley.

“People are looking for events to do with their kids. Our conservatory is free and open to the public, so Fright at Night is one of our fundraisers to help set our operational costs for the conservatoire. These sales support the local gem,” Staley said.

Fright at Night is a family friendly event with activities to keep guests entertained while they move about the conservatory.

“We want this event to be for all ages. We made it so when people are arriving they are greeted by a warm glowing fire in our garden. We have Halloween games and candy as well,” Staley said.

Staley said every year families go all out with their Halloween costumes. However, guests do not need to be in costume.

“The ones who have their Halloween costumes, I have seen children come dressed up as gargoyles and this is a unique opportunity to see so many kids to enjoy the conservatory at night,” Staley said.

At Fright at Night, Staley sees families coming to meet other families. Staley recognizes that this event is a way for neighbors to gather and do something Halloween related.

“It is hard on Halloween seeing each other and I realize the first years I oversaw Fright at Night a lot of people gather together and they are meeting people here. This is special to have this Halloween party to meet and have a fun night,” Staley said.

Staley said that for guests who are unable to attend Fright at Night, the conservatory leaves the displays up on display until Halloween.

“The conservatory itself is a little eerie at night. We love this event. All of our staff look forward to it because it is fun to see kids decked out at night with their costumes,” Staley said.

The Oak Park Conservatory is open Tuesdays-Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.