Employees of the AT&T store at 425 N. Harlem Ave. were made to hide in the backroom while a man armed with a black handgun robbed the business at 8:03 p.m. Oct. 10. The man took an unreported amount of cash out of the cash register and took an unknown number of cell phones and tablets from the store then fled in an unknown direction, according to Oak Park police.

Armed robbery

A Chicago resident had a knife held to his throat by a male robber at SURESTAFF Oak Park, a temporary staffing agency at 6807 W. North Ave. The robber told the victim in Spanish, “Give me your phone,” then grabbed the victim’s Samsung Galaxy cell phone out of the victim’s hand and fled. The estimated loss is $280.

Motor vehicle theft

A silver 2013 Hyundai Sonata parked on the 700 block of Lyman Avenue was taken between 6:30 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. Oct 14.

A 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe parked on the 900 block of South Kenilworth Avenue was taken between 1:38 p.m. and 1:41 p.m. Oct. 15.

Attempted motor vehicle theft

Someone shattered the rear passenger’s side window and damaged the steering column of a silver 2023 Hyundai Elantra parked on the 400 block of Home Avenue between 9 p.m. Oct 7 and 8 a.m. Oct. 9.

The rear passenger’s side window of a blue 2017 Hyundai Tucson was shattered, and the vehicle’s steering column damaged at roughly 10:14 p.m. Oct. 9.

Theft

A woman was captured via surveillance camera taking a delivered UPS package from a front porch on the 1100 block of South Harvey Avenue at 2:55 p.m. Oct. 11.

Someone removed a FedEx package from a front door in the 1000 block of Pleasant Street between 3:16 p.m. and 8:20 p.m. Oct. 11. The package contained four dresses, one pair of blue jeans, five undergarments, a pair of black boots, a black hat and a skincare product. The estimated loss is $331.95.

The catalytic converter was cut from a white 2012 Hyundai parked on the 400 block of Clinton Avenue between 8 p.m. Oct. 8 and 7:39 a.m. Oct. 9.

These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports dated Oct. 10-16 and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Stacey Sheridan