An Oak Park and River Forest High School senior was one of 15 teenage girls who were honored last week at a White House ceremony hosted by First Lady Jill Biden to recognize girls leading change.

The event took place on Oct. 11, the International Day of the Girl.

Anja Hermann, a 17-year-old senior at OPRF from River Forest, was honored for her work as a disability rights advocate and her work for equity and inclusion.

According to a White House news release, Hermann was honored for leading grass roots disability advocacy work, including her work as a member of the Personal Protective Equipment for People with Disabilities coalition. Hermann also wrote a white paper through a fellowship with the Disability EmPowHer Network that highlighted the need for school plans to respond to school shootings to include specific steps to keep students with disabilities safe.

Since 2012, Hermann has served as the youngest member of the Village of River Forest’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion advisory group.

Hermann did not respond to a request for an interview by publication. She was nominated for the recognition by OPRF history teacher Lisa Faulkner, who also did not respond to an interview request by publication. The ceremony at the White House lasted for approximately 30 minutes.

First Lady Jill Biden spoke near the beginning of the event and at the end of the event.

“Every girl can do incredible things and you’re never too young to fight for what you believe in,” Biden said, encouraging girls to continue to fight for change.

Also speaking at the event were White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre and Jennifer Klein, the director of the White House Policy Council.

Jean-Pierre talked about the importance of being fearless, which she defined not as lacking fear, but facing your fears and overcoming them to act.

“Let’s be honest, as women, as young women, we need to be fearless,” Jean-Pierre said. “To strive and thrive we must be fearless. To bulldoze through the obstacles that are placed in front of us every day. And that’s doubly true for women of color, queer women, trans women, disabled women and other oppressed women who have twice as many obstacles in their way.

The honorees were brought up to the podium in pairs as the honorees introduced each other. Each honoree spoke for perhaps 30 seconds or less.

Hermann introduced Avery Turner of Colorado Springs, Colorado who was honored for her work promoting a sense of belonging for teenage children of members of the armed forces and her writing about the issue. After Hermann introduced Turner, Turner introduced Hermann.

“Anja also understands the importance of writing,” Turner said. “Her essays have given voice to her experiences as a disability rights activist and her research has spotlighted how schools can better serve students with disabilities.”

The honorees then answered a few questions from the younger girls who were invited to the event.

Hermann answered a question from a girl asking for advice to girls who are unsure about how to get started making change.

“I would say, don’t think about it like you’re making change in the abstract because I think that can be intimidating,” Hermann said.

“Think of it like what do you need in your community right now. That should be step one and then how can you broaden that to reach your community as a whole. And, really, you just have to make change for the future you. Remember that making change especially at even a local, federal, state, at any level, it’s a team effort. You don’t have to do it all yourself; you can’t do it all yourself so all you should really focus on is changing your own corner.”