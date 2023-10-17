This is my last story — sixth in a series — about the Oak Park Farmers Market because the last day of the 2023 season will be Oct. 28. And I am sad. I know we have been fortunate to have had a farmers market every Saturday since May 20. But I want more.

Several highlights of this season have been learning about early strawberries from Barry’s Berries and Nichols Farm and the background of the band where there are no try-outs. I was intrigued about how the donuts started at the market and how much good those sweet pastries do for the community and community organizations. Another was my visit to Nichols Farm, one of the vendors, meeting Lloyd and Doreen Nichols, and seeing the place where the produce comes from.

I was also pleased to see the Oak Park Township Senior Services small bus at the market and learn that it provides rides for Oak Park and River Forest residents of all ages to and from Farmers Market. There is a suggested donation of $1 per ride per person. It is not too late to schedule a ride for the remaining markets by calling 708-383-4806.

While the numbers aren’t compiled for this season, Pamela Mahn, director of Senior Services at Oak Park Township, told me that 255 rides were provided during Oak Park Farmers Market in 2022.

At the final Saturday market on Oct. 28, the annual Stone Soup event will be held, the yearly end-of-the-season tradition. Stone Soup is a European folk story in which hungry strangers convince the people of a town to share a small amount of their food, which makes a meal that everyone enjoys. The story celebrates the value of sharing.

According to Sara Semelka, Public Health education manager at the Oak Park Health Department, “Vendors donate the soup ingredients. For the event, the market teams up with a local chef, who visits the the week before the event and talks with vendors about their chosen recipes for the year. In 2022, there were two soups — one vegetarian and one with a meat-based broth. The vendors donate the ingredients, usually fall harvest vegetables like onions, carrots, potatoes, garlic, and hearty greens, as well as meat for broth if that year’s recipe calls for it. The soup is ladled up free of charge from about 9 a.m. until the pot is empty to thank market customers for their patronage.”

I have sampled those soups in previous years and found them to be delicious.

On Oct. 28, there will also be children’s activities: Halloween and fall stories, a Halloween craft, various Halloween snacks, and a Halloween Scavenger Hunt.

On the last market day, many people come with wagons and carts to stock up on non-perishable items to last them until the next Farmers Market begins in May of 2024. Shoppers can also check with vendors as some will have CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) boxes and Oak Park drop offs during the winter and early spring.

It has been my pleasure to share monthly stories about Oak Park Farmers Market this season. Tune in for more in 2024.

Joy Aaronson is an Oak Park resident, regular Oak Park Farmers Market shopper, and volunteer at the market. Joy has contributed to Chicago Parent and written the Kids’ World column for the former Logan Square Free Press.