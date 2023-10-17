Submit Your Photos for Day of the Dead Community Ofrenda

Through Nov. 11, Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

The public is invited to share images of loved ones who have passed away to be included in this year’s Dia de Muertos/Day of the Dead community ofrenda (altar and offering). An ofrenda will be built and on display from October 20 through November 4 in the Idea Box. Submit your photos at oppl.org/share through Oct. 31. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Folk Music Series Performance: Annie & Rod Capps

Monday, Oct. 23, 7-8 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

Annie and Rod Capps are a Michigan folk duo whose sound simultaneously hints at bluegrass, jazz and rock. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Sam Miller, featuring Laura Hugg

Thursday, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m., Madison Street Theater

Sam Miller is a standup comedian who has been clean and sober for 14 years. Laura Hugg is a “famously vegan” comic herself. Together these two monologuists will joke about their experiences. 1010 Madison St., Oak Park.

Civility — Political Discussion

Thursday, Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m., Friendly Tap

The League Of Women Voters In Oak Park & River Forest is hosting an event discussing how the partisian divide can be bridged. Moderated by Chuck Stone, a Braver Angels State coordinator from Illinois. 6733 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.

The Meaning Of Darkness: How Light At Night Has Transformed Our World

Monday, Oct. 23, 1:15-2:15 p.m., Nineteenth Century Charitable Organization

Ken Walczak of the Adler Planetarium will examine the impact of altering the day/night cycle on our health, safety, ecology, environment and future. 178 Forest Ave., Oak Park.

Financial Aid Process Presentation

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 6:30-8 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

This session is devoted to the ins and outs of financial aid – how it works, how to apply for it, student eligibility, and how it can help pay for college. Available in English and Spanish. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.