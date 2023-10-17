Anthony Barbato

Dr. Anthony Lawrence Barbato, 79, died peacefully at home on Oct. 6, 2023. Born on May 25, 1944 in Rochester, New York to Laurence and Mary Barbato (DelVecchio), his earliest days were spent at their small family grocery store with his brother Ralph and sisters Joan and Angela. The family lived in the apartment above the store. He attended the University of Windsor (Ontario, Canada) where he met Mary Gearen and was subsequently welcomed with open arms into her expansive family in Oak Park. He and Mary had designs on their own large family and moved from Wesley Avenue to Linden Avenue where pizza night at Geppetto’s meant that a new brother or sister was on the way. In the midst of building this growing family with six children, Mary fought a great battle with cancer and died in 1988.

In 1991, he married Jean Callahan, who graciously took on the challenges of such a large and changing family. He graduated from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine in 1970 and specialized in endocrinology. He profoundly loved practicing medicine, and continued seeing patients throughout his leadership career until his retirement. His love of teaching and tireless work ethic were guiding principles from his earliest days as professor of Medicine through his appointment as president of Loyola University Medical Center. In 2007 he was awarded the Stritch Medal and the University’s Sword of Loyola.

He took great pride in his work with Chicago Jesuit Province’s Christ the King High School, and he and Jean were both active supporters of the ongoing growth and development of Chicago Jesuit Academy.

Some of his happiest moments were spent on a road bike in Portugal, Italy and Eagle River, Wisconsin. He could best anyone at a Saturday New York Times crossword puzzle and had impeccable taste in music and red wine. He had a way of crafting a handwritten letter that could bring you to your knees.

Tony is preceded in death by his wife Mary Gearen Barbato. He is survived by his wife, Jean Callahan Barbato; his seven children; Rebecca, Mark (Patty), Daniel (Ningshu Fang), Paul (Erin), Benjamin, Therese (Riley Mulherkar), and Colum; and 12 grandchildren, Grace, Emma, Nora, Matthew, Thomas, Peter, Eli, Kaia, Cormac, Mary, Theresa and Billie.

Donations in Tony’s name can be made to: Chicago Jesuit Academy, 5058 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60644 (773-638-6103), Web: https://www.chicagojesuitacademy.org/support-us/donate-now.