The OPRF boys soccer team enters the postseason this week on a roll, finishing the regular season with a 20-0-2 record, the outright West Suburban Conference Silver Division title, and the #1 ranking in Chicagoland Soccer’s Top 25 Poll.

The Huskies, top-seeded in the IHSA Class 3A Evanston Township sectional, faced either Maine West or Von Steuben in a Niles Notre Dame regional semifinal on Oct. 17, after Wednesday Journal press time. If victorious, they would face either the host Dons or Lincoln Park for the regional title on Oct. 21 at 2 p.m.

Head coach Jason Fried lauded the Huskies’ approach as the key to their success this fall.

“The team did a great job not thinking about future games but what was in front of them,” he said. “They didn’t let the level of standards that were built all season drop at all.”

Senior forward Easton Bogard led OPRF in the regular season with 31 goals and 15 assists. Junior midfielder Bryce Richards had 15 goals and 13 assists; senior midfielder Diego Zarate, 10 goals and six assists; and senior defender Cole Shepherd, eight goals and three assists.

The Huskies have been stout defensively, allowing just 11 goals this season, including 14 clean sheets (shutouts). Senior defenders Izzy Erwin, Charlie Maguire, and Ben Naber have been key.

While OPRF is the clear favorite in the sectional, Fried isn’t about to let his team take it for granted.

“We have a lot of respect for a lot of great programs that are in our sectional,” he said. “To win our sectional is a great challenge, but a challenge we’re definitely up for.”

Fenwick

Fenwick enters the postseason with a 7-8-2 record and the #4 seed in the IHSA Class 2A DePaul Prep regional.

The Friars met Roosevelt on Oct. 17 (after press time) in a regional semifinal at Schurz. Should Fenwick win, either the host Bulldogs or Lake View would be the opponent for the regional title, Oct. 20.

“I think we’ve achieved a lot throughout the year and shown a lot of growth,” said Fenwick coach Craig Blazer. “But we need to show a little more tactical awareness and maturity in learning how to close out a half or win a game. However, with the exception of OPRF (6-0 defeat on Oct. 6), we’ve been in every game, and I’m very proud of the guys for that.”

Senior striker Ian MacKinnon leads the Friars with 10 goals, while junior midfielder Sam Allaire has five goals. Senior midfielder James Zimmer has a team-high six assists and senior midfielder Jake Brecknock has five.

“Ian has been incredible,” Blazer said. “He’s shown so much maturity.”

For Fenwick to have postseason success, Blazer feels the team needs to take things one half at a time and not look ahead.

“We’re really excited to start the playoffs,” he said. “It’s really been a fun year, and hopefully our group can be resilient and show the maturity we need to have to put some wins together.”