The village of Oak Park plans to hold two community forums to address issues involving unhoused people who live in the community.

The first session will be held Thursday Nov. 30. The final is planned for Thursday Dec. 7. Both will be held from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. and will take place at the Oak Park Public Library in the Veterans Room.

According to village spokesman Dan Yopchick, the first forum is intended to educate community members about the best ways to interact with and support the population. It will include a panel that will discuss challenges, solutions, advocacy and policy. There will be a question-and-answer session.

The December forum will explore affordable housing and the role of private landlords in it as part of what village officials call the “unhoused crisis.” Experts will be on hand to work with those in attendance and will review success stories and support services for tenants. This session also will offer an opportunity to ask questions.

Yopchick, in a news release, said the village offers resources such as a printable card that lists crisis services such as assistance for food, legal aid and shelter.

For more information, technical assistance, or to access resource cards, visit the Unhoused Resources page at www.oak-park.us/unhoused or contact the Village of Oak Park at 708-358-5416.