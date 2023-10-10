The Committee for Equity and Excellence in Education (CEEE) extends our sincere congratulations and praise to Laurie Fiorenza, her team, and our dedicated District 200 teachers for advancing racial equity opportunity to learn in unprecedented ways as related in the administration’s 32-page evaluation presented on Sept. 7.

It is a comprehensive report evaluating restructured History, English, World Languages and Science courses and also tracks teacher and student experiences in, and beliefs about, restructured courses.

Most importantly, the report shows that Oak Park and River Forest High School has taken major steps toward ending one of the most persistent, troubling dimensions of public education — the racial isolation and inequities that consistently take place under traditional forms of curriculum tracking.

OPRF’s new curriculum enrolled around 89 percent of all freshmen in honors level World Languages, English, History, and Science courses. This was not a water-downed curriculum experience as opponents feared. The all-honors courses are aligned to Common Core English Standards, A.P. History Standards, Next Generation Science Standards, and World Readiness Standards for Learning. Freshman honors is indeed a high-level, rigorous curriculum that more equitably prepares students for continued honors and AP course work in their sophomore and subsequent years.

The outcome metrics indicate significant gains for most students and small increases in D and F grades compared to the previous four freshman cohorts. African American and Hispanic students in freshman honors were enrolled in honors curriculum in numbers that dwarf their enrollment in past years. Percentages of A, B, and C grades for last year’s honors cohort were similar to the honors grades in four previous years, and total honors credits earned were significantly improved for all demographics.

Comments by board President Tom Cofsky, like D200’s two previous board presidents, reiterated that more access to honors and AP curriculum is not a “zero sum game” — that high-achieving students and OPRF standards are not harmed by equity-driven honors courses.

Still, the administration identified appropriate revisions for the program. Student perceptions of course academic rigor, personalism, and clarity were very similar to the previous three non-pandemic years. A fourth category on academic press was lower, possibly suggesting further development of differentiation or the presence of persisting social status issues within courses — needs teachers and students have shared previously.

In responding to developmental needs of the small number of students receiving D’s and F’s and students in the two lowest quintiles on the PSAT, the administration has asked for additional academic supports to be in place this year. These resources add to two existing reading classes for all honors students in need of literacy skill development and increased tutoring arranged during semester one last year. The administration also recommended an independent outside evaluation, another set of eyes, to assist in identifying areas of program revision the school may be overlooking.

Moving forward, CEEE encourages D200 to expand efforts in four important areas:

First, we urge the administration to ensure an equitable allocation of resources where needed for sophomore through junior years, especially in college prep courses and in transition courses where co-teaching showed very positive impact for freshmen last year.

Second, with increasing understanding of how Black and other students perceive and experience the honors level curriculum and why many approach honors courses with trepidation and reluctance, we encourage D200 to revisit the findings on African American academic success in the landmark 2003 Learning Community Achievement Gap Report. Of current relevance is the PhD dissertation of Tyrone Williams from the History Department who was recently honored as Illinois History Teacher of the Year. Williams explores these questions in depth, offering valuable perspectives and avenues for change, based on what he learned from African American AP students at OPRF.

Additionally, we highlight two evidence-based dimensions of teaching that are integral to progress around curriculum equity. Ongoing belief in, and support for, practices that see the potential of all students and how to nurture a growth mindset in each child remains vital.

Finally, D200 must continue to dedicate substantial resources to a collaborative professional culture based on a constant improvement of teachers’ skills and applying in a collegial manner the instructional strategies and features of a classroom climate that successfully engage more students in high-status content, social, and civic learning.

These are goals John Dewey sought for public education over 100 years ago when he said, “What the best and wisest parent wants for their own child, that must the community want for all children.” Providing restructured all honors freshman curriculum for the great majority of students moves OPRF closer to Dewey’s vision.

The Committee on Equity & Excellence in Education (CEEE) is a multiracial group of Oak Park and River Forest residents now advocating for racial equity at OPRF High School.