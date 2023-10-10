Right after parking their car on the 300 block of South Taylor Street, an Oak Park woman and a Westmont man were chased by a group of three or four men at 1:50 a.m. Oct. 6. The men robbed the woman, but her companion was able to escape.

The group had pulled up in a vehicle next to the one the victims had just exited, then began to chase the two victims upon exiting the vehicle. The female victim fell to the ground and was told she would be shot if she moved. No firearm was pulled out.

The men demanded the keys to the victims’ car, which the woman did not have, and they took the woman’s black Marc Jacobs handbag, which contained $400 in cash and her Samsung cellular phone. The group of men then fled in an unknown direction.

The estimated loss is $1,000.

Attempted armed robbery

An Oak Park resident was sitting in his vehicle near an ATM when a man approached his window and pulled out a black handgun with an extended magazine and pointed it at him at 9:43 a.m. Oct. 5 on the 6700 block of West Roosevelt Road. The man told the victim to withdraw all of the money from his bank account but fled in a blue SUV with no license plates when the victim as unable to comply.

Aggravated robbery

Three men robbed two Oak Park residents, who had just parked their car, and threatened to start shooting if the victims didn’t turn over their possessions at 2 a.m. Oct. 6 on the 100 block of North Humphrey Avenue. One of the men got into the victims’ vehicle and took a wallet and two cell phones, then all three got into a black Hyundai and drove away. The estimated loss is $1,500.

Three men were seen burglarizing a Bellwood resident’s work van at 4:26 p.m. Oct. 2 on the 1100 block of Lexington Street; when the victim approached, one of the men implied he had a weapon. The men then fled the scene in two different vehicles with the victim’s plumbing camera. The estimated loss is $9,150.

Burglary

Someone broke into an Oak Park resident’s home, possibly through an open rear window, and two PlayStation 4 game console systems at about 1:46 p.m. Oct. 6 on Ontario Street.

Motor vehicle theft

A white 2015 Infiniti was taken from a parking lot on the 300 block of North Oak Park Avenue between 9:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and 4:30 a.m. Oct. 6.

These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports dated Oct. 3-9 and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Stacey Sheridan