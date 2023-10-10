Children’s Halloween Costume Swap

Through Thursday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 4-6 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

Halloween is around the corner, and here’s the perfect place to find costumes for chidren from 0-11. This is also a great chance to donate or swap children’s costumes as well. Drop off gently used and newly washed costumes and accessories for children ages 0-11 in the Main Library Children’s Services Area during the library’s open hours. Learn more at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake Street, Oak Park.

2023 Schubert+ Festival Unity Temple

Saturday, Oct. 14, 4:30 p.m., Unity Temple

Two concerts in one extrodinary day. Simone Dinnerstein is the headliner at this year’s Schubert+ Fest; she will perform a piano recital. We also welcome Meigui Zhang who will begin the Festival with a song recital. Frank Lloyd Wright’s Unity Temple is a UNESCO World Heritage Site with acoustics known for clarity and balance. Tickets at www.schubertfestivalunitytemple.org. 875 Lake Street, Oak Park.

Magic & Adventure Club: Building a Fantasy World

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

For those among you who are major Dungeons & Dragons or Wings Of Fire fans. If your mission is magic and adventure, then you’ve found the right place. Recommended for aspiring D&D players and Game Masters. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake Street, Oak Park.

Everything Dope About America Comes From Chicago With Shermann “Dilla” Thomas

Thursday, Oct. 12, 6-7 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

Chicago historian Dilla puts a unique spin on local history. Known for his walking tours of Chicago history, for his event he’ll be contained in one space, but covering a wide territory. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake Street, Oak Park.

First Baptist Church: Free Tour

Saturday, Oct. 14; Sunday, Oct. 15, First Baptist Church

This is a partial tour of the First Baptist Church, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary. This includes the famed Sanctuary, designed by architect and church member E.E. Roberts. A special worship celebration will begin at 10 a.m., Sunday. 820 Ontario Street, Oak Park.

Beth Hyland: Seagulls

Previews Oct. 12-15, Performances Oct. 16-Nov. 19, Pleasant Home

Oak Park Festival Theatre’s first-ever indie-rock musical. Seagulls explores how friendship, art, and love can bind you together or tear you apart. Join us for this one-of-a-kind production. Tickets: oakparkfestival.com. 217 Home Ave., Oak Park.

Proposal For Social Ministry Center

Sunday, Oct. 15, 12 p.m., St. Edmund Church, Murphy Hall

This is a public forum to discuss a proposal to utilize the rectory at St. Catherine-St. Lucy as a base for social ministries focusing on the needs of Austin school families. 188 S. Oak Park Avenue, Oak Park.

McAdam Pumpkin-Palooza

Saturday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., McAdam Nursery & Garden Center

Special fall celebration. The folks at McAdam have gone all-out to create that special October atmosphere; there will be hay rides, a pumpkin patch, ghost stories, sweet treats, pumpkin painting and much more. Every child will receive a free pumpkin, and everyone (including adults) are encouraged to show up in full costume. 2001 Desplaines Avenue, Forest Park.