A black Glock 43X .9mm handgun in a black leather holster was taken from an unlocked Kia Rio belonging to a Villa Park resident between 5:15 and 6 a.m. Sept. 28 on 1100 block of Lake Street in Oak Park.

The firearm was inside a gray backpack, which was sitting in the car. The interior of the car was ransacked, and a house key and a brown leather wallet were also taken from the car during the burglary. The wallet contained the victim’s state identification and driver’s license, as well as a firearm owner’s identification card, three payroll checks and eight credit cards. The estimated loss is $820.

Burglary

A firearm was taken from a car with an unlocked door parked on the 800 block of North Austin Boulevard between 12 p.m. Aug. 10 and 12 p.m. Sept. 1. The estimated loss is $420.

Motor vehicle theft

A brown 2016 Kia Soul parked on the 800 block of Washington Boulevard was taken between 7:47 and 8:09 p.m. Sept. 28.

A 2016 Kia Soul was taken between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sept. 27 from the 1000 block of Scoville Avenue.

Attempted motor vehicle theft

Someone shattered the rear passenger’s side window of a 2021 Kia Rio to gain entry into the vehicle, then ransacked its interior and damaged its steering column between 10:30 p.m. Sept. 27 and 7:30 a.m. Sept. 28 on the first block of West Van Buren Street.

Theft

A woman was captured on a security camera taking two delivered packages from a front porch on the 1200 block of North Ridgeland Avenue at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 30.

The catalytic converter was cut from a 2014 Toyota Prius parked on the 400 block of South Cuyler Avenue between 3 and 7:01 a.m. Sept. 25.

Criminal property damage

Someone took a sharp object and scratched an Oak Park resident’s gray 2024 Mercedes Benz parked on the 900 block of South Humphrey Avenue between midnight and 11:30 a.m. Oct. 1.

These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports dated Sept. 26-Oct.2 and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Stacey Sheridan