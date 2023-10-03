Hispanic Heritage Month Festival: ¡Viva Oak Park!

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2-5 p.m., Oak Park Village Hall, South Lawn

This event celebrates the Latine and Hispanic community, with food, fun and resources for the whole family. Learn more at oak-park.us. 123 Madison Street, Oak Park.

Author Visit: ‘The Bodies Keep Coming’ With Dr. Brian H. Williams

Thursday, Oct. 5, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

Author/professor/trauma surgeon Dr. Brian H. Williams will discuss his latest book, The Bodies Keep Coming: Dispatches From a Black Trauma Surgeon on Racism, Violence, and How We Heal. Williams explores these subjects from both a universal and personal standpoint, giving an up-close look at how these very emotions affected him and his line of work. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake Street, Oak Park.

Dr. Ada Cheng

Tuesday, Oct. 10, 5 p.m., Dominican University, Martin Recital Hall (Performance Arts Center)

Dr. Cheng will be presenting the 2023 Lund-Gill Lecture, which is entitled “A Full Circle Home: Storytelling As A Path For Inquiry, Dialogue & Transformation.” A former researcher and professor, Dr. Cheng turned to performance art, hosting workshops as a vehicle for inner stories, with an emphasis on LGBTQ+ expression. 7900 W. Division Street, Oak Park.

Deena Kastor

Thursday, Oct. 5, 7-8:30 p.m., Community Recreation Center

Olympic marathoner Deena Kastor will be speaking at a meeting of the Oak Park Runners Club. She will be in town for the Bank Of America Chicago Marathon on Oct. 8. 229 Madison Street, Oak Park.

Green Transportation Rally

Sunday, Oct. 8, 3-5 p.m., Pilgrim Congregational Church

Come and see special electric vehicles and talk with the owners. Local vendors will also have cargo bikes, adult trikes, e-bikes, and, of course, food trucks. 460 Lake Street, Oak Park.

Leslie Goddard

Julia Child: Bon Appetit!

Monday, Oct. 9, 1:15-2:30 p.m., Nineteenth Century Charitable Association (second-floor ballroom)

Actress and scholar Leslie Goddard, PhD, brings Julia Child to life in this portrayal, discussing everything from her relationship with her husband to the mishaps of cooking on live television. For more information visit the website at www.nineteenthcentury,org. $15 suggested donation for non-members, 178 Forest Avenue, Oak Park.

Oak Park-River Forest Gangster Tour

Sunday, Oct. 8, 2 p.m., FitzGerald’s

Special guided tour focusing on organized crime hangouts. Led by historian John Binder. $40, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.

Domestic Violence Action Rally

Thursday, Oct. 5, 5:30 p.m., Scoville Park

Sarah’s Inn presents a special community event which will include lectures from DePaul University staff about domestic violence and traumatic brain injury. There will also be an “after rally social” at 6:15 p.m., held at Oak Park Bank (151 N. Oak Park Avenue). 800 Lake Street, Oak Park.

Wonder Wheels Festival

Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Wonder Works Children’s Museum

This outdoor festival celebrates everything on wheels. All kinds of motorized vehicles will be featured, including the Weiner Mobile, a police truck, a steamroller, a CTA bus, and much more. (Vehicles vary from day to day.) $13 for members, $26 for non-members. 6445 W. North Avenue, Oak Park.

Finding the finish line for ALS

Sunday, Oct. 8, 6 p.m., at the Lake Theatre, 1022 Lake St., Oak Park

The day of Chicago’s marathon, Oak Park’s Lake Theatre is showing Go On, Be Brave, a documentary that celebrates the story of Andrea Peet, a marathon veteran. It is a powerful message to raise awareness for ALS as well as a fundraiser to help end the disease. Andrea was diagnosed with ALS in 2014 at the age of 33. In 2019, she set her mind to doing a marathon in all 50 states using her recumbent bike. She completed that goal in 2022. Andrea will not race in Chicago, but she will be at the Lake Theatre on the 8th. Go to her website, www.teamdrea.org, and click on “Documentary” to buy tickets to the movie ($9 each) or click on “Donate.”