Clarence E. Fox, class of 1886 (Libby’s maternal great-great grandfather) | Provided

Mabel A. Fox, wife of Clarence (Libby’s maternal great-great grandmother) | Provided

Robert A. Hoagland and Gertrude I. Fox, both class of 1928 (Libby’s maternal great grandparents). | Provided

(Left to right) Thomas W. Hoagland, (Libby’s maternal grandfather), Amy Hoagland Kane, class of 1982 (center), Marcia McNeill Libby class of 1960 (Libby’s maternal grandmother). | Provided

John J. Kane and Amy H. Kane, class of 1982 and high school sweethearts (Libby’s parents), in their 1979 OPRF Homecoming photo. | Provide

It’s not unusual to see generations of Oak Park and River Forest residents who have attended OPRF. Some lucky students find themselves in classes helmed by instructors who taught their parents. Families of Huskies have a lot of bonds to celebrate.

Current OPRF Science Teacher Libby Kane’s family is one of those families that has a deep connection to OPRF High School. A 2012 graduate of the school, she and her siblings Jay and Paige are the fifth generation of the family to attend OPRF. Her great, great grandfather Clarence Fox started the family tradition when he graduated in 1886.

Will the family tradition stretch on to a sixth generation and beyond? Only time will tell.