It’s not unusual to see generations of Oak Park and River Forest residents who have attended OPRF. Some lucky students find themselves in classes helmed by instructors who taught their parents. Families of Huskies have a lot of bonds to celebrate.
Current OPRF Science Teacher Libby Kane’s family is one of those families that has a deep connection to OPRF High School. A 2012 graduate of the school, she and her siblings Jay and Paige are the fifth generation of the family to attend OPRF. Her great, great grandfather Clarence Fox started the family tradition when he graduated in 1886.
Will the family tradition stretch on to a sixth generation and beyond? Only time will tell.