As Oak Park and River Forest High School celebrates its 150th anniversary, its rich history continues to be represented by the student newspaper The Trapeze.

The paper, founded in 1912, originally had four pages per issue, each with news and columns. Ernest Hemingway was an early reporter for The Trapeze when he was in high school in 1913-1917.

An OPRF Memorial History book (1976) said that The Trapeze was founded “to give the news of the school and its affiliated organizations in a spicy, clever. and altogether interesting manner.”

It was distributed every other Friday. By the 1940s, the paper expanded to 8 pages, and became weekly. In 1993, according to The Chicago Tribune, the Trapeze was awarded the highly prestigious regional and national Peacemaker award.

March 12, 1919 edition of OPRF High School Trapeze with story about alum who served as an aviator in World War I at the OPRF Museum. | Todd Bannor

First edition of OPRF High School’s newspaper, the Trapeze at the OPRF Museum. | Todd Bannor

1939 edition of the OPRF High School Trapeze with a front page story on Christmas Seal sales at the OPRF Museum on Tuesday August 29, 2023 | Todd Bannor

February 1979 edition of the OPRF High School Trapeze article on the school’s blood drive being number one in the nation at the OPRF Museum. | Todd Bannor

1988 edition of OPRF High School Trapeze story on Mike Ditka’s visit to award charitable fundrasing efforts at the OPRF Museum. | Todd Bannor

December 9, 1983 issue of OPRF High School’s newspaper, the Trapeze with front page story about the school’s head custodian, Reinhold Kulle revealed to be a former Nazi guard. | Todd Bannor

Throughout history, the newspaper has covered important national and local issues. During the Vietnam war, reporters informed students about the draft. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the paper covered mask mandates and cases in the community.

Today, The Trapeze distributes monthly 12-page papers with News, Features, Sports, Arts and Entertainment, and Opinion sections.

Although sponsored by the school, the paper has relatively free rein over what to publish and whether or not to criticize the administration. Head of communications, Karin Sullivan said “The administration really doesn’t get involved.”

“Students should have the freedom to speak up when they disagree, and the student newspaper is an important forum for doing that,” said Sullivan.

The students operate a fairly traditional newspaper, with a team of editors overseen by an editor-in-chief and a faculty advisor, Kate Hawley. The student staffers and editors meet every day during a class period.

“When we protect student journalism, we protect not only the future of journalism, but an important aspect of local journalism that is often overlooked,” said Hawley.

“Listening and responding to student voice(s) is a fundamental value of our high school,” said Sullivan.

Any willing student can contribute to The Trapeze through monthly contributor meetings, which allows interested students to participate even if they are not currently taking the class.

The students’ coverage of school board meetings and administrative changes allows for the student body to stay informed on important information.

Despite a highly digital News world, The Trapeze still utilizes a traditional paper print in honor of its rich history. In addition to the distribution, the paper has a regularly updated website and an Instagram account.

In the rush of a Monday morning, members of The Trapeze class hand out newspapers to the thousands of students coming in through all entrances of OPRF.

“It’s pretty chaotic,” said Junior Alice Cadwell about distribution day. “I like to see my teammates in the (Athlete in Focus) section,” said Cadwell. Athlete in Focus, a Trapeze special, highlights a different exceptional student athlete every edition.

From the crossword to the horoscopes, The Trapeze has something for every student.

“We’re really proud to have such an excellent student newspaper,” Sullivan said, “we’re happy that OPRF has the resources to support such a robust publication.”

Mary Andolina and Sadie Collins are current Editor-in-Chief and Managing Editor of The Trapeze