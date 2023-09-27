The Oak Park and River Forest High School cross-country teams took part in the Palatine Invitational Sept. 23.

The boys had a top 10 finish in the team standings, placing ninth with 264 points. Senior Daniel Johnson was the Huskies’ top runner, coming in 22nd with a time of 15:31.14.

Junior Liam O’Connor and senior Michael Michelotti were also among the top 50 individuals. O’Connor was 27th in 15:32.96, and Michelotti 46th in 15:51.50.

Junior Andrew Harmon (75th, 16:11.61), sophomore Brady Creel (98th, 16:26.19), and junior James Nacke (110th, 16:38.24) were OPRF’s other runners.

The girls finished 16th in the standings with 453 points. Senior Lenny Sterritt was the Huskies’ top runner, finishing 15th in 18:13.

Senior Anne Lynch (93rd, 19:57.32), junior Alana Gerona (109th, 20:23.60), sophomore Violet Scharzlein (115th, 20:35.48), junior Malie Cassel (126th, 20:46.12), senior Baani Parmer (141st, 21:08.95), and senior Malinda Meyer (146th, 21:14.19) rounded out the lineup.

Girls tennis

The OPRF girls tennis team came in seventh at the Prospect Fall Classic on Sept. 23 with seven points.

At #2 singles, junior Maeve Marzec won two of her three matches. She defeated Casey Bronson of Prospect 6-1, 6-0 in the opener, but lost in the next round to Conant’s Khrystyna Pivtorak 6-7 (6), 2-6. Marzec bounced back with a victory in her final match, 8-4 over Dakota Olson of Libertyville.

At #1 singles, freshman Lucy Stein dropped her first two matches, but ended the day on a positive note, defeating Highland Park’s Nadia Barbieri 8-4.

The Huskies’ #1 doubles team of senior Kathryn Meister and junior Anika Gupta had two victories: 7-5, 6-7 (5), and 10-8 over Isabella and Mia Whippo of Buffalo Grove; and 6-4, 6-0 over Moline’s Zayda Graham and Karenna Zemek. The duo was defeated in its’ other match, 5-8 to Advita Deepak and Nidhi Karekar of Conant.

The #2 doubles team of juniors Alice Cadwell and Sophie Welch also had two victories: 6-2, 6-1 over Elle Houston and Ella Pieracci of Loyola Academy, and 8-5 over Kendall Brooks and Emma Zaengle of Libertyville.

OPRF hosts a quad tournament on Sept. 30, with the first matches beginning at 9 a.m.

Girls volleyball

OPRF improved its record to 19-3 last week with a pair of home victories over Downers Grove schools.

On Sept. 19, the Huskies rolled past Downers Grove North 25-8, 25-22, receiving contributions from several players.

Grace Nelson had eight kills and a block to lead OPRF. Gabby Towns had six kills; Phoebe Shorney five killed and four aces; Samantha Shelton three aces; Keira Kleidon 10 digs; and Kinsey Smith 23 assists.

On Sept. 21, the Huskies defeated Downers Grove South 25-14, 20-25, and 25-10.