The Fenwick High School boys’ golf team finished eighth with a score of 329 in the Chicago Catholic League meet held Sept. 18.

Clarke Bennett had the low score of the day for the Friars, shooting a round of 76, which was good for a 13th place tie.

Mac Oberlies (81, t-26th), Liam Dugan (85, t-46th), Kevin Hanley, Luke Sherlock, and Will Turcich (each with 87, t-54th) rounded out Fenwick’s lineup.

The Friars will compete in the IHSA Class 2A De La Salle regional at White Pines Golf Club in Bensenville Sept. 27. The top five schools, along with the top five individuals from non-qualifying schools, advance to the Lemont Sectional Oct. 2.

Girls golf

Fenwick finished third with a score of 353 at the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference meet held Sept. 21 at the Green Garden Blue Course in Frankfort.

The Friars had four individuals finish among the top 20. Freshman Mairin Sweeney and junior Olivia Tsitovich finished tied for 13th, each shooting an 87. Senior Kathryn Sweeney shot an 89 to tie for 17th, and junior Emma Maria Bassett carded a 90 to tie for 19th.

Junior Megan Grote (t-59th, 112) and sophomore Kate Cox (68th, 119) rounded out the lineup.

Fenwick will compete in the IHSA Class 2A St. Ignatius regional on Sept. 28 at Indian Boundary in Chicago. If the Friars advance to the sectional, either as a team or as individuals, they’ll be at Hinsdale South Oct. 2.

Cross-country

Both of Fenwick’s cross-country teams took part in the Palatine Invitational on Sept. 23.

The boys finished 25th in the team standings with 730 points. Senior Dean O’Bryan was the Friars’ highest finisher, coming in 93rd with a season-best time of 16:20.88. Junior Finnbar Munley had a personal-best time of 16:41.47 for 115th place.

Junior Benicio Carideo (162nd, 17:28.56), junior Christopher Zielinski (163rd, 17:29.44), sophomore Aleksi Nenadic (202nd, 21:35.93), and junior Christopher Cutler-Brown (203rd, 21:37.47) completed Fenwick’s lineup.

Meanwhile, the girls were 24th with 632 points. Freshman Juliana Gamboa was Fenwick’s top runner, placing 36th with a time of 18:44.73. Senior Anna Scholtens was also among the top 100, finishing 92nd in 19:56.75.

Freshman Lily Kotynek (153rd, 21:30.62), sophomore Romy Bergetz (176th, 22:27.55), junior Francesca Reale (183rd, 23:10.77), junior Kyra Miller (187th, 24:15.50), and junior Emma Brennan (188th, 24:28.62) were the Friars’ other runners.

Girls tennis

Fenwick notched a 5-1 victory over St. Ignatius on Sept. 19 to improve its’ dual meet record to 9-5. The Friars won both singles matches and three doubles matches.

At #1 singles, Lily Brecknock rolled to a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Kate Gibble, while Emma Louderback defeated Emma Swanson 6-1, 6-1.

The #1 doubles team of Megan Trifilio and Trinity Hardin defeated Mariel Negrin and Gabriella Cilella 6-2, 6-1. The #2 team of Rachel Abraham and Caroline Gruber and #3 team of Mae Mae McDonnell and Marin Jancewicz also won their matches.

Fenwick will compete in a quad tournament Sept. 30 at Oak Park and River Forest High School.